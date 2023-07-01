Contractor Dies While Setting Up for NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend

The preparation for NASCAR's Chicago Street Race Weekend had a tragic ending.

The stock-car racing organization confirmed in a statement to The Daily Herald that a contractor, later identified as Duane Tabinski of Hermitage, Tennessee, died while setting up for the festival on Friday. Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner confirmed the contractor's identity to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency," NASCAR said in a statement to the Daily Herald and the Chicago Sun-Times. "We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

Tabinksi's live event production company also confirmed the news of his death in a Facebook post where they remembered him as someone who "was busy doing what he loved."

"The DUANE team is shocked and saddened to inform you of Duane Tabinski’s passing earlier today," a statement shared on Friday read. "He was busy doing what he loved, providing a top-of-the-line audio experience for the enjoyment of others. A very giving and caring soul, Duane will be missed. We will post more details as they become available."

While a cause of death has yet to be determined, WGN-TV reports that the 53-year-old worker was at the starting line when the incident occurred.

A witness told the outlet that an ambulance arrived after the power went off while Tabinski was spotted near a staging area. He was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to WMAQ-TV.

NASCAR shared in an update on their website that preparation for the event was still taking place as of Friday afternoon.

"The late hour was due to organizers working to keep as many of the city's thoroughfares open as long as possible heading into the holiday weekend," the update reads.

Scheduled to take place over the Fourth of July weekend on Saturday, the Chicago Street Race marks the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. NASCAR explains on its event website that the race "will take competitors past and through many of the city's most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South Lake Shore Drive, and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain."

