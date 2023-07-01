Contractor Dies While Setting Up for NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend

The first-ever Chicago Street Race takes place over the Fourth of July weekend on July 1

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023 12:03AM EDT
Millenium Park, Chicago on June 30, 2023
Photo:

Alexandra Buxbaum/Sipa USA/AP

The preparation for NASCAR's Chicago Street Race Weekend had a tragic ending.

The stock-car racing organization confirmed in a statement to The Daily Herald that a contractor, later identified as Duane Tabinski of Hermitage, Tennessee, died while setting up for the festival on Friday. Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner confirmed the contractor's identity to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency," NASCAR said in a statement to the Daily Herald and the Chicago Sun-Times. "We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

Tabinksi's live event production company also confirmed the news of his death in a Facebook post where they remembered him as someone who "was busy doing what he loved."

"The DUANE team is shocked and saddened to inform you of Duane Tabinski’s passing earlier today," a statement shared on Friday read. "He was busy doing what he loved, providing a top-of-the-line audio experience for the enjoyment of others. A very giving and caring soul, Duane will be missed. We will post more details as they become available."

While a cause of death has yet to be determined, WGN-TV reports that the 53-year-old worker was at the starting line when the incident occurred.

A witness told the outlet that an ambulance arrived after the power went off while Tabinski was spotted near a staging area. He was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to WMAQ-TV.

NASCAR shared in an update on their website that preparation for the event was still taking place as of Friday afternoon.

Chicago Street Race on June 30, 2023

Sean Gardner/Getty

"The late hour was due to organizers working to keep as many of the city's thoroughfares open as long as possible heading into the holiday weekend," the update reads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scheduled to take place over the Fourth of July weekend on Saturday, the Chicago Street Race marks the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. NASCAR explains on its event website that the race "will take competitors past and through many of the city's most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South Lake Shore Drive, and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain."

Related Articles
Darren "Droz" Drozdov remembrance post on WWE Instagram
Darren Drozdov, Former WWE Wrestler Who Was Paralyzed in 1999 Ring Accident, Dead at 54
Coach Dawn Staley on Inspiring Next Generarion of Female Athletes
Coach Dawn Staley Wants to End 'Inequities' in Sports and Healthcare: 'We're Shaping Lives' (Exclusive)
Mason Ramsey Talks Getting His Yodel Back, Toasting Grandparents On Comeback Single 'Reasons to Come Home'
Mason Ramsey Talks Getting His Yodel Back, 'Emotional' Comeback Single 'Reasons to Come Home' (Exclusive)
Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes Support Patrick at 'The Match' Golf Tournament: 'Family Fun'
Colin Kaepernick waits to walk onto the field for the coin toss prior to the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game.
Colin Kaepernick Says He Wants to Return to the NFL: 'I Still Train for It Every Day'
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game
Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and 3 Other NFL Players Suspended for Gambling: 'I've Let People Down'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Ryan Mallett Treated High School Football Player He Coached as His 'Son' Before Both of Their Deaths
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is Engaged to Model Chase Carter: âSo Excitedâ
Cubs' Cody Bellinger is Engaged to Model Chase Carter — See The Ring!
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady 'Still Wants to Maintain' His NFL Diet: 'What I Put in My Body Is Very Important' (Exclusive)
Jason Kelce Chugs Beer at Autism Benefit
Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce Downs Beer for a Good Cause — See the Video!
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for a picture at a welcome reception for Capital One's The Match VII at Wynn Golf Club on June 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Travis Kelce Says Around 80% of NFL Players Smoke Marijuana: 'A Lot of Guys Stop a Week Before' Season
Ausar and Amen Thompson
Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson Made NBA History Together – Now They'll Adjust to Living Apart (Exclusive)
Cedric Killings of the Houston Texans poses for his 2007 NFL headshot
Former NFL Player Cedric Killings Dead at 45 After Pancreatic Cancer: 'Can't Believe This Is Real'
Tiffany Seeley, Ryan Mallettâs ex-wife on his tragic death
Ryan Mallett's Ex-Wife Says Her 'Heart Breaks for Everyone' After Former NFL Player's Drowning Death
Ryan Mallett #15 of the Houston Texans
County Officials Say There Was No Riptide at Time of Ryan Mallett's Death, Share Bodycam Footage
New York Yankees' Domingo GermÃÂ¡n, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game
'Just Amazing' — Yankees' Domingo Germán Throws the 24th Perfect Game in MLB History