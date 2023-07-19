Constipation Linked to Cognitive Decline, Research Finds

A new study says infrequent bowel movements can lead to diminished mental capacity later in life

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on July 19, 2023 11:11AM EDT
Toilet rolls
People who are chronically constipated are at risk for cognitive decline later in life. Photo:

Getty

People who are chronically constipated — which means they have a bowel movement once every two or three days — have a 73% higher risk of “subjective cognitive decline” later in life, according to CNN, which reported on research presented Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam.

The data was collected by following up with participants from earlier studies on chronic diseases and their risk factors. The new study found that those who were chronically constipated had three years added to their chronological cognitive aging.

“We were surprised at how strong the associations were, especially for those with very infrequent bowel movements,” Dr. Chaoran Ma, the research’s first author and assistant professor in the department of nutrition at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, told CNN.

Bathroom interior with claw foot bathtub.
Infrequent bowel movements can be a sign of a bigger health problem.

Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The study also found that those who had frequent bowel movements — two a day — also had an increased risk of declining cognitive function, but the risk was smaller.

Cognitive health is defined as ”the ability to clearly think, learn, and remember” by the National Institute of Aging. Fifty-five million people worldwide have dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common cause, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In the U.S. alone, there are an estimated 6.5 million people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

“The more we learn about the gut-brain access, the more we understand that it’s just so important to ensure that (preventing or addressing cognitive decline) is a system approach,” Maria C. Carrillo, chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Association, told CNN. 

“The brain is not completely isolated from what’s happening in your blood flow.”

Constipation can be caused by a diet that’s low in fiber or dehydration, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It makes sense that individuals that are having those movements so much less frequently are going to have less of the good bacteria and more of the bad bacteria that’s caused by inflammatory conditions,” Carrillo told CNN..

But diet isn’t the only cause of constipation, as it can be a side effect of certain medications (such as opioid pain relievers) or physical challenges (like hemorrhoids, which are swollen veins in the anus or rectum).

Some gastrointestinal disorders, like irritable bowel syndrome, can also cause constipation.

Doctors may test your blood, urine, and stool — or perform a colonoscopy — to diagnose the cause of your constipation.  

And if you have blood in your stool, abdominal pain, a fever, or vomiting, the National Institute of Health recommends seeing a doctor.

Related Articles
Lexi Reed Rings Hospital Bell for Her Calciphylaxis Recovery After More Than a Year of Treatment
Lexi Reed Rings Hospital Bell for Her Calciphylaxis Recovery: 'Wounds Healed'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen, 37, Prepares for Her First Colonoscopy: 'You Have to Get Ready to Have a Camera Up Your Butt'
Al roker Today Show poll
Al Roker Comically Shocked by Dermatologist Recommendation on How Often to Shower
Hannah Brown
Hannah Brown Recalls 'Declining in Health' After Being Diagnosed with Cancer at 11: 'I Had a Really Crazy Scare'
Jill Martin attends the 2017 Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street
'Today' Host Jill Martin — Who Revealed She Has Breast Cancer — Says She Inherited the BRCA Gene from Her Father, Not Her Mother
A close-up of a pregnant African American woman having bloods taken.
New Blood Test Can Predict Preeclampsia — a Potentially Dangerous Pregnancy Complication — Within 30 Minutes
Kyle Richards tout
Kyle Richards Says Quitting Alcohol Is 'A Win-Win' as She Thanks Fans for 'Supportive Comments'
Sofia Richie Grainge workout on TikTok
Sofia Richie Shares a Look at Her 15-Minute ‘Quick Little Workout’: Watch
The former Czech tennis player Martina Navratilova receives the golden racket during the Italian tennis internationals at the Foro Italico. Rome (Italy), May 21st, 2023
Martina Navratilova Recalls Emotional Toll of Cancer Battle: '7 Months of Hell'
Angela RenÃ©e White, formerly known as Blac Chyna visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 29, 2023 in New York City.
Blac Chyna Celebrates 10 Months Sober: 'Healing My Mind, Body and Soul'
oppenheimer cillian murphy
Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' Diet Was ‘Like, an Almond' a Day, Says Costar Emily Blunt
Lizzi Yitti maxi dress
Lizzo Talks Straight About Her Body: 'Yes, I Know I'm Fat,' Shows Off Her New Shapewear Line: 'Wear What Feels Good'
Dolores Catania
'RHONJ' Star Dolores Catania Lost 20 Lbs. on Ozempic and Mounjaro, Says It’s 'No Easy Fix for Weight Loss'
The skyscrapers of downtown Houston
Syphilis Outbreak In Houston: Cases in Women Up 128%
Kyle Richards Celebrates 1 Year of Being âAlcohol Freeâ: âI Have Never Felt Betterâ
Kyle Richards Celebrates 1 Year of Being 'Alcohol Free': 'I Have Never Felt Better'
Busy Phillips Scrapes Her Knee After Falling on NYC Street While Carrying Glazed Ceramics: 'There Were Casualties'
Busy Philipps Scrapes Knee from Fall on N.Y.C. Street While Carrying Ceramics: 'There Were Casualties'