New Conor McGregor Video Allegedly Shows Him Take Woman Into Bathroom Where She Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her

UFC star Conor McGregor denied the allegations on Thursday

Published on June 16, 2023 02:27PM EDT
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor. Photo: Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images

A new video published Friday reportedly shows Conor McGregor leading a woman by the hand into a bathroom where she claims he “violently” sexually assaulted her and forced her into sexual acts, TMZ reports.

The alleged incident took place inside a bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where McGregor had appeared in a botched mid-game skit on the court earlier in the night.

Ariel Mitchell, an attorney representing the woman, told TMZ her client and McGregor, 34, had been partying together inside a club at the arena before he allegedly led her into a bathroom she claims was then blockaded by security guards who wouldn’t let anyone in or out.

The woman alleges that McGregor forced her to have oral sex with him and also attempted to have anal sex with her, according to demand letters written by her attorney and later obtained by TMZ. PEOPLE has reached out to Mitchell for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

McGregor denied the allegations through his attorney Barbara Llanes when reached by PEOPLE on Thursday. Llanes tells PEOPLE the allegations against the UFC star “are false" and that "Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated."

ESPN declined to comment on the allegations.

In a public statement, the UFC said, "The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements."

The NBA has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment about the alleged incident.

In the new video published by TMZ on Friday morning, McGregor allegedly can be seen walking up to the woman in front of a large crowd of people and taking her hand after a brief verbal exchange. The UFC star can be seen then leading the woman by the hand and into a bathroom where security guards soon stand on guard outside.

According to TMZ’s initial report, the woman alleges through her attorney’s demand letters that NBA and Heat security helped separate her from her friend and took her to the bathroom, where the alleged assault occurred.

In a new statement to TMZ on Friday, the attorney says her client and McGregor were partying together in the arena’s club when McGregor told her he was going to use the bathroom. Then, according to the attorney, a man in braids and a Denver Nuggets jersey seen in the video allegedly told her client that "Conor told me to come get you” and she believed she and the UFC star were leaving the arena to go “to the Four Seasons hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room.”

Mitchell, the attorney, alleged to TMZ, "the man with the braids then stopped at the door of the bathroom, when Conor grabbed my client (as seen in the video). My client believed they were leaving, but instead Conor took her into the restroom."

Llanes, McGrgeor’s attorney, tells TMZ that the UFC star “welcomes the investigation.”

Earlier in the night, McGregor made headlines with a stunt that sent Miami's mascot to the hospital when a planned promotion for the fighter’s pain relief spray went awry and the mascot was actually hurt.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

