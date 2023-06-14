Conor McGregor is going to be a dad again!

The MMA fighter, 34, and fianceé Dee Devlin are expecting their fourth baby together, he announced while appearing on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

As they're chatting, co-host Mark Consuelos, 52, asks McGregor about his three children, who he shares with Devlin.

"I have three children, I've got two boys and a girl," McGregor responds. "My oldest one, Conor Jr., is 6, my daughter Croia Mairead, 4, and my youngest son Rian has just turned 2. So, things are going well."

"We've also got another on the way," the Irishman says as cheers erupt. "So there's a lot going on."

In 2020, McGregor shared the exciting news that he and Devlin were expecting a third baby. The fighter posted a photo of his family dressed in matching Christmas pajamas with their son Conor Jr. holding up an ultrasound image.

"Happy Christmas everyone, from my family to yours ❤️" McGregor captioned the photo. "So much to look forward to in 2021 👶."

Devlin also reposted the photo to her Instagram page, writing "Merry Christmas! ❤️."

McGregor announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Devlin in 2020, sharing a sweet selfie of the couple on Instagram and calling her his "future wife." McGregor and Devlin have been together since 2008, and according to Page Six, Devlin grew up down the road from McGregor's hometown in Ireland and has been by his side since he first started his UFC career.

"Every day since I started in this game, she's supported me," he told VIP Magazine back in 2013. "She'd drive me to the gym, and she'd listen to all my dreams. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for her."

McGregor added at the time, "I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub. I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls."