Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals Game, UFC Star Denies Allegations

Conor McGregor's lawyer claims the accusations are "false"

Published on June 15, 2023
Conor McGregor
Photo: Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has denied accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman at Kaseya Center in Miami after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

McGregor, 34, was accused of "violently" sexually assaulting a woman in the men's bathroom of the arena after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat, TMZ reported, citing demand letters the outlet obtained by attorney Ariel Mitchell, who represents the alleged victim.

According to the report, the demand letters allege that NBA and Heat security helped separate the woman from her friend and took her to the bathroom, where the alleged assault occurred.

McGregor has not been charged with a crime. PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach Miami police, and it was unclear if there is a police report associated with the allegations.

665200191SR00429_UFC_205_Al

The woman alleges that McGregor forced her to have oral sex with him and also attempted to have anal sex with her, according to the letters obtained by TMZ.

McGregor's legal counsel has denied the accusations. "The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimated," attorney Barbara Llanes told PEOPLE.

The Miami Heat organization released a statement saying, "We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."

ESPN declined to comment on the allegations.

The NBA and UFC have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The alleged incident would have happened the same night that a stunt featuring the UFC star sent Miami's mascot to the hospital when a planned promotion for the fighter’s pain relief spray went awry when the mascot was actually hurt.

Connor McGregor and Mascot Burnie of the Miami Heat perform during halftime against the Denver Nuggets during Game Four of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 9, 2023

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

In a video of the incident during a third-quarter timeout, McGregor squared off against the mascot, first punching him in the head, and then punching him again when he hit the ground. McGregor then doused the mascot with his spray before Heat staffers pulled Burnie off the court by his legs.

It wasn’t revealed until after the game, however, that Burnie was actually hurt in the altercation, The Athletic reported.

The man inside the mascot costume was taken to an area hospital, received pain medication, and was released to go home, per the publication.

"The mascot is good. It was a skit, and all is well," McGregor told TMZ on Tuesday. "I spent a lot of time with him afterward, we talked it out, everything is great. It was all part of the show."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

