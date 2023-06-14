Conor McGregor Says 'All Is Well' with Miami Heat Mascot After Hospitalization Following Mid-Game Bit

Conor McGregor is speaking out about putting the Miami Heat mascot in the hospital.

The 34-year-old former UFC champ came under fire for his mock fight against the sometimes-flame haired Burnie during Game 4 last Friday, after which the mascot ended up getting medical attention at a nearby hospital.

"The mascot is good. It was a skit, and all is well," McGregor told TMZ on Tuesday. "I spent a lot of time with him afterward, we talked it out, everything is great. It was all part of the show."

During the mid-third quarter skit, which coincidentally promoted McGregor’s pain relief spray, the fighter squared off against Burnie, first punching him in the head, and then punching him again when he hit the ground.

A video then captured the athlete — also known as "The Notorious" — then dousing the mascot with his spray before Heat staffers pulled Burnie off the court by his legs.

It wasn’t revealed until after the game, however, that Burnie was actually hurt in the altercation, The Athletic reported.

The man inside the mascot costume was hospitalized, received another type of pain medication before being released to go home, per the publication.

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

And while the Nuggets went on to win the game and take a decisive 3-1 lead in the Finals — and ultimately won the championship Monday night — Heat officials said Burnie had recovered enough that he would have appeared at Game 6 in Miami had that game been played.

“It’s the Miami Heat toughness that we are talking about,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said to reporters last week. “Should’ve been allowed to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who that is but he’s tough. Take a punch and get back up. Yeah, he’s not going to miss any time.”

