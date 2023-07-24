Connecticut Sun Teammates Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner Are Engaged!: 'Forever'

The WNBA stars first began dating in 2020

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on July 24, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Published on July 24, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Alyssa Thomas #25 and DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Connecticut Sun announce engagement
Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Photo:

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are getting married!

The Connecticut Sun teammates announced their engagement over the weekend with a joint Instagram post showing Thomas, 31, bending down on one knee to propose to Bonner, 35, who held her face in excitement.

“FOREVER,” their caption read.

The Sun soon shared the image on its Twitter account. “Best. News. Ever. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are ENGAGED,” the team celebrated.

Fellow WNBA players soon joined in to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

“Congratulations,” Kelsey Plum commented with two high-five emojis.

Connecticut teammates Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman responded with celebratory heart and high-five emojis.

Alyssa Thomas #25 and DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Connecticut Sun announce engagement
Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner.

Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images

Fellow WNBA stars Diamond Miller and Courtney Williams also joined in with their congrats, while the WNBA itself responded with a dough-eyed emoji and hands forming the shape of a heart.

“How wonderful!!!!” responded ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.

“Congrats @athomas_25 & DeWanna!” tweeted USA Basketball.

Thomas and Bonner first began dating after spending time together during the WNBA bubble in the midst of COVID lockdowns in 2020, according to the Associated Press.

The couple made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day the next year, according to CBS Sports.

A team spokesperson told the AP that the couple got engaged last weekend in Las Vegas after both players appeared in the WNBA All-Star game there.

Alyssa Thomas #25 and DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Connecticut Sun announce engagement
Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner.

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Thomas and Bonner aren’t the first WNBA teammates to get engaged: Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, now married, announced their engagement while teammates on the Chicago Sky.

Vandersloot’s New York Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart also first began dating her wife Marta Xargay while the two were teammates in Russia, according to the AP.

Before she and Thomas began dating, Bonner was married to retired WNBA player and current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Candice Dupree, with whom she shares 6-year-old twin daughters Cali and Demi.

Bonner, a five-time WNBA All-Star, is averaging 18.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season. Thomas, who has been selected to four WNBA All-Star games throughout her career with Connecticut, is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

