Connecticut Mother and Daughter, 5, Dead After Being Swept Away by River

The incident occurred in the Shetucket River in Sprague, Connecticut on Tuesday evening

Published on July 20, 2023 11:26AM EDT
A mother and young daughter have died after they appeared to be swept down a Connecticut river, state police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, authorities were notified at approximately 5:23 PM that Kelly Dora, 39, and Aralye McKeever, 5, of Norwich were reportedly "lost" in the Shetucket River in the Park Drive area of Sprague, according to a statement from the Connecticut State Police. 

Per NBC Connecticut, police said someone called 911 after hearing a little boy scream for help.

When first responders arrived to the scene, which is about 40 miles southeast from Hartford, they located the mother and child in the river and they both were transported to William W. Backus Hospital.

The mother was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the child was later transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. She was pronounced dead on Wednesday. 

According to police, foul play is not suspected based upon initial investigative findings, and the fatalities will be investigated as "untimely deaths."

Additionally, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) will conduct an investigation to determine cause and manner of death.   

On Wednesday, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (“DEEP”) warned residents in a separate press release to "exercise caution" as "excessive rainfall over the past few days has created abnormally high waters for this time of year." 

“With a busy Connecticut State Parks summer season in full swing, we want to remind all visitors to have fun and be safe,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes in a statement. “There are 110 state parks and 32 state forests, so please have a plan in place in case the location of your choice has been negatively impacted by the severe weather. Our varied and beautiful outdoor spaces support camping, picnicking, and hiking, in addition to swimming and boating. The best way to enjoy our amazing outdoor options is to do it safely.”

