4 Shocking Moments from Congress' UFO Hearing, from 'Non-Human' Pilots to Possible Contact with Aliens

Among his many claims, a Department of Defense whistleblower told the House Oversight Committee that “non-human” beings had been retrieved from spacecraft

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 12:26PM EDT
David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, testifies during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency" on Capitol Hill 26, 2023
David Grusch. Photo:

Drew Angerer/Getty 

A Department of Defense whistleblower made a number of shocking claims about unexplained aerial phenomena — or UAPs, the updated government term for UFOs — during testimony in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

Among his many claims made under oath, former U.S. intelligence official David Grusch told the House Oversight Committee that “non-human” beings had been retrieved from spacecraft.

A former combat officer, Grusch co-led the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) analysis from late 2021 to July 2022. Grusch filed a complaint to Congress, alleging that he faced illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures. Within those disclosures was information demonstrating “intact and partially intact vehicles” related to UAPs.  

Below, some of Grusch's most startling claims from Wednesday's hearing.

U.S. Officials Have Recovered 'Non-Human' Remains of Pilots of UFOs

Perhaps the most headline-making moment of the hearing came when Republican Rep. Nancy Mace asked Grusch if he believed U.S. officials possessed the "bodies" of aliens.

"You believe we have crashed craft, as stated earlier — do you believe we have the bodies of the pilots who piloted this craft?" Mace asked.

Grusch then referred to his previous interviews with the press, saying: "As I've stated publicly already in my news station interview, biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah."

Pressed by Mace on whether those biologics were "human or non-human," Grusch responded: "Non-human, and that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge of the program I talked to that are currently still in the program."

Grusch has stated, however, that he has not personally seen a UAP.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., arrives for a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Rep. Nancy Mace.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty 

The U.S. Government Has Possibly Made Contact With Extraterrestrial Life

Elsewhere during his questioning with Mace, Grusch evaded a question about whether the U.S. government has made contact with intelligent extraterrestrial life, saying only: "That's something I can't discuss in a public setting."

But Grusch did say he is “absolutely” certain that the federal government is in possession of UAPs, and said he based that information on interviews with some 40 witnesses in recent years.

He also said he was at one point informed about a secret Pentagon program that worked to collect crashed UAPs and reverse-engineer or reconstruct the technology. “I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program, to which I was denied access,” Grusch told the panel.

Grusch claimed that program is funded by a "misappropriation" of government funds. The Pentagon has denied those claims.

Grusch Claimed He 'Personally Interviewed' People With Direct Knowledge of Non-Human-Origin Craft

At one point in the hearing, Grusch was asked whether he had met with people "with direct knowledge of non-human-origin craft."

"Yes, I personally interviewed those individuals," he said.

Elsewhere in his testimony, Grusch expressed his belief that the first time the U.S. became aware of evidence of extraterrestrial life was in the 1930s.

Grusch Claimed Someone Was Injured When Attempting to Reverse-Engineer a UAP

In another striking moment, Grusch answered "yes," when asked whether he had any personal knowledge of a U.S. being injured while attempting to reverse-engineer a UAP.

Asked for further clarification, Grusch said only, "You have to imagine, assessing an unknown unknown, there's a lot of potentialities you can't fully prepare for."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories with PEOPLE's free daily newsletter.

In October 2022, NASA announced that an independent nine-month study into UFOs was officially underway.

The study focuses "solely on unclassified data" and will result in a "full" public report, which NASA expects to release in mid-2023, per a 2022 release.

Related Articles
Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Says He's 'Fine' After Freezing Mid-Press Conference, Being Ushered Away
Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to Criminal Tax Charges Before Federal Judge
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty as Plea Deal in Tax Crimes Case Is Put on Hold
Rudolph Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Now Admits He Made False Statements About Georgia Poll Workers After 2020 Election
Tafari Campbell
Who Is Tafari Campbell, the Obamas' Chef Who Died While Paddle Boarding by Martha's Vineyard?
Trevor Reed
U.S. Marine Trevor Reed Has Reportedly Been Injured in Ukraine One Year After Being Freed from Russian Prison
WHOOPI GOLDBERG on The View; MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Whoopi Goldberg Hits Back at Conservative Influencers Slamming the ‘Barbie’ Movie: ‘It’s About a Doll!’
Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks with voters and residents in border-adjacent communities during a campaign event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Crash During Tennessee Campaign Stop
HED: Jesse Watters Doubles Down on Ron DeSantis's Claim That Slavery 'Benefited' Enslaved People: 'Historical Fact'
Jesse Watters Doubles Down on Ron DeSantis' Claim That Slavery 'Benefited' Enslaved People: 'Historical Fact'
Tafari Campbell
Barack Obama's Personal Chef Tafari Campbell Dead After Paddle Boarding Accident Near Martha's Vineyard Estate
Robert Garcia, San Diego Comic Con 2023
Rep. Robert Garcia, an Avid Comic Book Lover, Launches Bipartisan Congressional Arts Caucus at Comic-Con
Ana Navarro Calls Ron DeSantisâ Claims That He Has Nothing to Do with Florida Slavery Curriculum Bull
Ana Navarro Calls Ron DeSantis’ Claim That He Has Nothing to Do with Florida Slavery Curriculum ‘Bull----’
(FILES) This file video grab image obtained April 28, 2020 courtesy of the US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that have circulated for years showing interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena". - Are aliens watching us? That's what Americans hope to find out when a report on the US government's secret files on UFOs goes to Congress next month after years of sightings and videos suggesting that highly advanced extraterrestrials are, indeed, out there. But the report from the Director of National Intelligence, pulled together with classified military files, could fall short of explaining scores of purported unidentified flying object incidents over decades. (Photo by Handout / DoD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE/HANDOUT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / To go with AFP story by Sylvie LANTEAUME: "Looming US intelligence report to address UFOs" (Photo by HANDOUT/DoD/AFP via Getty Images)
Congress Moves to Expose Evidence of UFOs in Rare Bipartisan Effort: ‘We’re Done with the Cover-Up’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads Virus Outbreak Florida, Miami Gardens, United States - 30 Mar 2020
Ron DeSantis Defends New Florida Curriculum to Teach Slavery’s ‘Benefit,’ Says ‘Scholars’ Are Behind It
Monica Lewinsky
Monica Lewinsky Celebrates 50th Birthday with Throwback Photos: ‘Can’t Believe This Little One Made It to the Best Decade’
Alabama State Capitol
Alabama Legislature Ignores Supreme Court’s Order to Create Another Majority-Black Congressional District
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Ron DeSantis Goes After Bud Light in Latest Culture Wars Attack as He Slips in 2024 Polls