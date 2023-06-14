Conan O’Brien Officiates Former Sidekick Andy Richter’s 'Low-Key House Party' Wedding to Jennifer Herrera

Richter told Page Six that O'Brien officiated his wedding at the couple’s home in West Hollywood on Saturday after his wife's friend had to cancel last minute

Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Published on June 14, 2023
Andy Richter married his fiancée Jennifer Herrera with a little help from his longtime friend and comedy partner, Conan O’Brien!

The TV host officiated his longtime comedy partner's wedding at the couple’s home in West Hollywood on Saturday, after Herrera’s friend was unable to officiate at the last minute, Richter told Page Six.

“I knew he had done it [before] because he married our wardrobe designer on our show,” he told the publication on Tuesday at the Tribeca Film Festival. “So I asked him to do it and he did it!”

The actor added that his wedding celebration was “like a low-key house party, it was a nice party.”

Richter and O’Brien have a long history of working side-by-side on O’Brien’s talk show ventures, including Late Night and The Tonight Show on NBC and Conan on TBS. He has also starred in other television shows and films, including the Madagascar series. 

He surprised fans with the news of his nuptials by posting a photo of the pair sharing a slice of wedding cake. 

“We got married,” he captioned the simple post. 

Richter revealed the news of his engagement to Herrera in November 2022 after keeping the relationship under wraps. He announced the happy news on Election Day. 

“Some non-election news: I got engaged! To a lady! Her name is Jennifer Herrera and she’s the best. We’ve been together since the beginning of the year, and we’re getting married next summer," he tweeted. “Hooray love!”

The actor and comedian was previously married to fellow actress Sarah Thyre from 1994 to 2019. He announced their divorce via a statement to his social media platforms in April 2019. 

“It is with sadness that Sarah and I announce that we have separated and have begun divorce proceedings,” he tweeted. “We are extremely proud of the life we’ve built together and shared with so many friends over the years, and even though our marriage has reached its completion we will always maintain a loving friendship and parenting partnership.”

The couple share two children, William and Mercy, who each said in separate statements that they were committed to co-parenting. 

