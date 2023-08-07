This Cooling Blanket Keeps Hot Sleepers ‘Comfortable All Night Long’ — and It’s Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon

After a long day, there's nothing better than getting in a cozy bed with quality linens — but for those who tend to sleep hot, a thick duvet could cause overheating. As we're savoring the second half of summer with rising temperatures, a blanket that will keep you snug and sweat-free is a must.

The Cohome Down Queen Alternative Comforter is on sale now at Amazon, and while it's “lightweight yet thick,” according to one shopper, you can still wrap up in it even during the winter months. Embroidered with box stitching, the comforter is extremely durable, preventing the filling from moving around even if you toss and turn while you sleep.



Plus, you won’t have to search for the cool side of the blanket, as its soft and breathable fabric will keep you cool all night long. Located at each end of the 88-by-88-inch comforter are corner tabs, so it can easily attach to a duvet cover, and it’s available in eight sizes, ranging from twin to oversized king, and seven colors including classic white, navy blue, and shades of gray. Discounts vary on the size and color you opt for, but right now you can grab the queen comforter for as little as $28 thanks to an on-site coupon.



Conhome Down Alternative Queen Comforter in Burgundy, $28 (Save 53%)

The comforter is a breeze to clean since it’s machine washable. For the best care, the brand recommends washing it at a low temperature and tumble drying it on a low heat setting. While it's easy to be skeptical about sheets that claim to keep you cool, more than 12,000 Amazon customers have given the blanket a five-star rating and have raved about how effective it really is.



“I'm a hot sleeper and normally have to take my blanket off and on all night long because I'm sweaty. This [one] is so breathable I can stay under it and be comfortable all night long,” one five-star shopper wrote.



Another reviewer shared that the comforter is “soft, big, and cool — but keeps you just warm enough in the winter. I will recommend this to everyone that’s looking for a new comforter!”



A third person explained how they doubted that this blanket would keep them cool since their pricier comforter “that claimed it would ‘keep you cool all night’” did not. “I was a little skeptical … all I can say is, I am so glad I ordered it.” They added, “It is unbelievable. High-quality material, very well-made, and super comfortable,” and ended their review with: “This is one of the best purchases I've made on Amazon.”



Combat the heat while you sleep and head to Amazon to get the Cohome Down Queen Alternative Comforter while it’s up to a whopping 53 percent off.



Cohome Down Alternative Queen Comforter in Navy Blue, $30 (Save 50%)

Cohome Down Alternative Queen Comforter in White, $32 (Save 37%)

Cohome Down Alternative Queen Comforter in Dark Gray, $29 with coupon (Save 51%)

