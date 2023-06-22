10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now

Yesterday was the first official day of summer, which means it’s time to stock up on sunscreen, swimsuits, and sandals to carry you through all your upcoming outdoor adventures. And right now, plenty of popular pairs of slip-ons and slides are on sale at Amazon.

Staple sandals are a must in every summer footwear lineup, but finding supportive pairs that don’t give you blisters, wear thin, or dig into the top of your foot is easier said than done. We sifted through the thousands of options and found 10 comfortable walking sandals that shoppers have raved about — all of which are on sale for less than $50 at Amazon right now.

Score discounts on tried-and-true footwear brands like Crocs, Tevas, Reef, and more while they’re marked down at Amazon, and prepare to step out in these comfortable sandals all summer long.

Deals on Comfortable Sandals at Amazon

Everyone needs a solid pair of slip-on-and-go shoes for summer errands, and this customer-loved option fits the bill. With double buckle straps and a cushioned footbed, the FunkeyMonkey Double Buckle Sandals strongly resemble the Birkenstock Arizona sandals celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes have worn. But unlike Birkenstocks, these sandals are waterproof, more flexible, and lighter in weight.

More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers have given the comfy slides a five-star rating, and reviewers claim they wear the “cushiony” sandals “all summer,” since the material is easy to clean off after beach days. Snag them in 44 colors while they’re going for as little as $25.

Amazon

Buy It! FunkyMonkey Double Buckle Eva Flat Sandals in White, $24.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Another popular pick among shoppers is the Bronax Pillow Slippers, which are the best-selling men’s slippers on Amazon. Although customers do wear the unisex slides while walking around the house, they double as outdoor shoes, too, thanks to the easy-to-clean rubber material.

They’ve racked up nearly 25,000 five-star ratings from men and women buyers who compare wearing the slides to “walking on a marshmallow.” Even customers with plantar fasciitis claim that their feet “never hurt” when they wear them. Scoop them up in a few colors (they’re available in 16) while they’re marked down to $24.

Amazon

Buy It! Bronax Pillow Slippers, $23.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Customers consistently sing Teva sandals praises, thanks to their long-lasting comfort, versatility, durability, and secure fit. One of the brand’s best-selling styles, the Teva Original Universal Sandal, is currently marked down to $40 at Amazon, and it’s designed with quick-drying fabric, adjustable straps, and grippy outsole for strong traction.

Reviewers can’t say enough about how much use they get out of these comfortable sandals: One wrote that wearing them is “like being barefoot, but comfortably.” Another shared that they wore their Tevas during a 10-day trip without breaking them in first, and claimed that they “didn’t experience any foot pain or rubbing” and added that the sandals “provided excellent arch support and cushioning.”

Amazon

Buy It! Teva Original Universal Sandal, $39.75 (orig. $55); amazon.com

These Skechers sport sandals have a similar design to Tevas with a rubber sole, adjustable straps for a secure fit, and a lightweight feel. More than 16,000 shoppers have given them two thumbs up, with reviewers writing that the sandals are “sturdy,” “springy,” and “reliable.” Scoop up a pair while they’re up to 47 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Skechers On-the-Go 600 Brilliancy Sport Sandal, $29.99 (orig. $50–$57); amazon.com

If you’re looking for dressier sandals, several options that are perfect for brunches and casual dinners are currently on sale at Amazon. These casual slip-ons have a faux leather upper and are easy to pack on trips. These gladiator sandals are easy to slip on thanks to elastic straps. Nab them for just $26 right now.

Comfortable walking sandals are a non-negotiable in every summer closet, so restock your shoe rack while popular styles are marked down at Amazon. Shop more comfy sandals under $50 below.

Amazon

Buy It! Soda Slip-On Sandal, $19–$22.40 (orig. $26.64); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Reef Cushion Breeze Flip-Flop, $34.64 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Crocs Kadee Li Sandal, $22.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Aerothotic Cork Footbed Slides, $43.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Elastic Ankle Strap Sandals, $26.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Flat Banded Sandal, $14.18–$18 (orig. $18.90); amazon.com

