Lifestyle 12 Top-Rated Sandals That Are So Comfy, Shoppers Swear You Can Wear Them All Day Bonus: They’re all under $35 By Amanda Oliver Amanda Oliver Amanda Oliver has more than a decade of experience in commerce and media, specifically in product testing and service journalism in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and outdoor space. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 29, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Let’s face it: You and your toes were cooped up all winter. And now that summer — and the return of breezy sundresses — is quickly approaching, it’s time to give those babies a chance to breathe. Whether you’re in search of sleek slides, strappy wedges, or classic thong sandals, Amazon’s got them all. And to save you the effort of scouring hundreds of pages of shoes, we’ve plucked out 12 of the best sandals available now, according to shopper reviews — and everything is under $35. Right now, you can snag Crocs flip-flops for as little as $20 and a pair of ankle-strap sandals with nearly 4,500 perfect ratings for just $25. Keep reading to check out all the top-rated sandals worth shopping from Amazon today. Best Comfortable Sandals Under $35 at Amazon The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal, $34.90 Funkymonkey Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals, $18.39 (orig. $22.99) Mtzyoa Braided Leather Crossover Sandals, $22.99 Dream Pairs Chunk Low Heel Pump Sandals, $31.49 (orig. $39.99) Amazon Essentials Thong Sandal, $14.20 Crocs Kadie II Flip-Flops, $19.98 (orig. $24.99) Soda Topic Open Toe Ankle Strap Espadrilles, $35 (orig. $69.99) Dream Pairs Ankle Strap Flat Sandals, $22.69 (orig. $32.99) Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal, $29.99 Megnya Comfortable Walking Sandals, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Dream Pairs T-Strap Thong Sandals, $21.99 Luffymomo Gladiator Strap Sandals, $26.99 These flat sandals from The Drop — Amazon’s line of limited-edition collections designed by influencers — have thousands of five-star ratings, many of which praise their comfy fit. They come in 22 colors in varying materials, including chambray denim and pearl-covered faux leather. The sandals are offered in women’s whole and half sizes 5 to 13, and many shoppers say they fit true to size. If you’re looking for a sandal that’s both comfortable and a statement piece, consider the Mtzyoa Braided Sandals. These sandals are made from 100 percent leather and finished off with a rubber sole. Choose from a handful of styles, including a modern crossover design and a minimalist single-band slide, all of which are available in sizes 6 to 10. One shopper raved about the sandals, writing: “Very rarely do I find such a cute pair of shoes that are actually comfortable too.” Plus, they appreciated that the sandals are “soft and malleable and don’t dig into the sides of my feet.” Amazon Buy It! The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal, $34.90; amazon.com If you’re looking for a little extra lift, these ankle-strap pumps will do the trick. The open-toe shoes feature a chunky block heel and soft insole for a comfortable fit, along with a dainty ankle strap. The heeled sandals are available in 25 colors, including gold glitter, black suede, and vibrant floral, and they come in sizes 5 to 12 in both regular and wide widths. The chunky sandals have picked up over 12,000 five-star ratings, with one user enthusing: “This is the best pair of heels you can buy for the money on Amazon.” They also liked that they “look way more expensive” thanks to the high-quality material. Amazon Buy It! Dream Pairs Chunk Low Heel Pump Sandals, $31.49 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com And if you think sandals are only for Sunday brunches and date nights, think again. There are plenty of casual options for beach-going and other outdoor adventures. Take these Crocs flip-flops, which have skyrocketed in popularity, racking up more than 24,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers and earning a best-seller status in its category. The lightweight flip-flops are made out of a waterproof rubber and a foam base that’s comfortable and supportive for long walks. They’re available in sizes 4 through 11, as well as a rainbow of colors. You can even find trendy sandals that look just like Birkenstocks — but they’re a fraction of the price. These feature the same thick buckle straps and cushioned cork footbed, yet they’re only $30. “I wore these nonstop last summer,” one shopper said, adding: “They are comfy, easy to slip on [and] off, and sturdier than my usual flip-flops. They still look good even after a full season of wear.” Keep scrolling to check out more popular sandals you can buy at Amazon right now. Amazon Buy It! Crocs Kadie II Flip-Flops, $19.98 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mtzyoa Braided Leather Crossover Sandals, $22.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Funkymonkey Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals, $18.39 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Thong Sandal, $14.20; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Soda Topic Open Toe Ankle Strap Espadrilles, $26.97 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dream Pairs Ankle Strap Flat Sandals, $35 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal, $29.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Megnya Women's Comfortable Walking Sandals, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dream Pairs T-Strap Thong Sandals, $21.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Luffymomo Gladiator Strap Sandals, $26.99; amazon.com