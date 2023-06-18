All of These Comfy Pants Are Under $40 at Amazon Right Now

If you want to give your favorite pair of shorts a break during the hot days ahead, consider adding a pair of comfortable pants to your summer wardrobe.

Ahead of the season, Amazon is packed with a bunch of affordable summer pants that cost less than $40. Whether you’re headed to the beach or a weekend brunch, there are plenty of cropped wide-leg pants to shop. Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, and more celebs have recently worn the breezy style, which won’t cling to you during hot summer days. And to help you stay comfortable during casual outings or lengthy travel days, there’s a slew of soft lounge pants on sale, too. That includes cute joggers similar to a pair Oprah wore this month.

To help you get started, we rounded up all the best comfy pants to shop at Amazon this weekend. The best part? Prices start at just $18, and a handful of our favorite finds are currently on sale.

Best Comfy Pants Under $40

One of our top picks is the Ecupper Cropped Wide-Leg Pants, which cost $28. Made of 100 percent cotton, the pants are cropped and feature a relaxed fit — making them a comfortable choice for hot weather. They also have convenient design details, like a pull-on closure and two roomy pockets to hold your essentials.

Take your pick from 15 colors, including classic neutrals and several shades of blue. More than 5,000 customers have given the pants a five-star rating, calling them “flattering” and “airy.” One shopper shared, “I live in a hot and humid climate, and these pants are perfect.”

Buy It! Ecupper Loose Elastic Cotton Cropped Wide-Leg Pants, $27.89; amazon.com

We’re also loving the Anrabess Drawstring Linen Pants that feature a wide-leg silhouette. Available in 11 colors, the pants come in sizes S to XXL. They have two pockets and a wide ruched waistband with a drawstring. A handful of customers call the pants “comfortable” and “cute,” with one shopper sharing, “I got so many compliments the first time I wore them,” then added that they’re the “perfect pants to throw on with a tee and still look put together.”

Buy It! Anrabess Drawstring Linen Pants, $35.99; amazon.com

As for loungewear, don't miss out on these capri yoga pants while they’re on sale. The high-waisted pants have a wide waistband, two pockets, and a flared cropped hem. They’re made of a stretchy material that moves with you, whether you’re lounging at home, going for a walk, or running errands. One shopper raved, “These are super comfortable, lightweight, and cool for summer wear.”

Buy It! The Gym People Flare Crop Yoga Pants, $27.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite comfy pants under $40, then head to Amazon to shop more styles.

Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pant, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Champion Jersey Cotton Lounge Pants, $18 (orig. $25); amazon.com

Buy It! Lnx Linen High Waisted Wide Leg Loose Trousers, $29.98; amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant, $35.80; amazon.com

Buy It! Libin Cargo Joggers, $33.98; amazon.com

Buy It! Crz Yoga Joggers with Pockets, $32; amazon.com

Buy It! Chic Classic Collection Stretch Pants, $19.49–$20.99; amazon.com

