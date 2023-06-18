All of These Comfy Pants Are Under $40 at Amazon Right Now

Including soft joggers, breezy wide-leg pants, and linen trousers

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 18, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

weekly deal roundup: Pants Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

If you want to give your favorite pair of shorts a break during the hot days ahead, consider adding a pair of comfortable pants to your summer wardrobe. 

Ahead of the season, Amazon is packed with a bunch of affordable summer pants that cost less than $40. Whether you’re headed to the beach or a weekend brunch, there are plenty of  cropped wide-leg pants to shop. Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, and more celebs have recently worn the breezy style, which won’t cling to you during hot summer days. And to help you stay comfortable during casual outings or lengthy travel days, there’s a slew of soft lounge pants on sale, too. That includes cute joggers similar to a pair Oprah wore this month

To help you get started, we rounded up all the best comfy pants to shop at Amazon this weekend. The best part? Prices start at just $18, and a handful of our favorite finds are currently on sale.

Best Comfy Pants Under $40 

One of our top picks is the Ecupper Cropped Wide-Leg Pants, which cost $28. Made of 100 percent cotton, the pants are cropped and feature a relaxed fit — making them a comfortable choice for hot weather. They also have convenient design details, like a pull-on closure and two roomy pockets to hold your essentials. 

Take your pick from 15 colors, including classic neutrals and several shades of blue. More than 5,000 customers have given the pants a five-star rating, calling them “flattering” and “airy.” One shopper shared, “I live in a hot and humid climate, and these pants are perfect.”

Amazon ECUPPER Womens Casual Loose Elastic Waist Cotton Trouser Cropped Wide Leg Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Ecupper Loose Elastic Cotton Cropped Wide-Leg Pants, $27.89; amazon.com 

We’re also loving the Anrabess Drawstring Linen Pants that feature a wide-leg silhouette. Available in 11 colors, the pants come in sizes S to XXL. They have two pockets and a wide ruched waistband with a drawstring. A handful of customers call the pants “comfortable” and “cute,”  with one shopper sharing, “I got so many compliments the first time I wore them,” then added that they’re the “perfect pants to throw on with a tee and still look put together.”

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Linen Pants Casual Loose High Waist Drawstring Wide Leg Capri Palazzo Pants Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Drawstring Linen Pants, $35.99; amazon.com  

As for loungewear, don't miss out on these capri yoga pants while they’re on sale. The high-waisted pants have a wide waistband, two pockets, and a flared cropped hem. They’re made of a stretchy material that moves with you, whether you’re lounging at home, going for a walk, or running errands. One shopper raved, “These are super comfortable, lightweight, and cool for summer wear.” 

THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Yoga Pants

Amazon

Buy It! The Gym People Flare Crop Yoga Pants, $27.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite comfy pants under $40, then head to Amazon to shop more styles.

Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Arolina Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pant, $21.99; amazon.com 

Amazon Champion Women's Jersey Pants, Comfortable Cotton Lounge Pants for Women

Amazon

Buy It! Champion Jersey Cotton Lounge Pants, $18 (orig. $25); amazon.com 

Amazon LNX Womens Linen Pants High Waisted Wide Leg Drawstring Casual Loose Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Lnx Linen High Waisted Wide Leg Loose Trousers, $29.98; amazon.com 

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant, $35.80; amazon.com

Amazon Libin Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Quick Dry Hiking Pants

Amazon

Buy It! Libin Cargo Joggers, $33.98; amazon.com

Amazon CRZ YOGA Women's Lightweight Workout Joggers 27.5" - Travel Casual Outdoor Running Athletic Track Hiking Pants with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Crz Yoga Joggers with Pockets, $32; amazon.com

Amazon Chic Classic Collection Women's Stretch Elastic Waist Pull-On Legging Pant

Amazon

Buy It! Chic Classic Collection Stretch Pants, $19.49–$20.99; amazon.com 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Memory Foam Bath Mat Sale Tout
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This ‘Soft' and ‘Plush’ Memory Foam Bath Mat to Their Carts
Jennifer Lawrence Shirt Dress Tout
Jennifer Lawrence’s Crisp Shirt Dress Is a Shorter, Breezier Version of the Style Oprah Just Wore
Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins
The Best Cordless Vacuum We Tested Is from Shark, and It's $130 Off at Amazon Right Now
Related Articles
Taylor Swift Sam Edelman Platform Heels Sale Tout
Taylor Swift's Platform Heels Are Available at Amazon — and You Can Get Them in Time to Wear to Her Eras Tour
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $44 Right Now
Jennifer Lawrence Shirt Dress Tout
Jennifer Lawrence’s Crisp Shirt Dress Is a Shorter, Breezier Version of the Style Oprah Just Wore
Barbiecore Trend Roundup Tout
25 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer
Amazon ANRABESS Women Swimsuit Crochet Cover Up Tout
Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by the Quality of Amazon's Hottest New Crochet Cover-Up, and It’s Only $35
Amazon RUNBOX Belt Bag Tout
This New Belt Bag Is Already a Hit with Amazon Shoppers, and It’s on Sale for as Little as $10
Aleader Running Sneakers Tout
These ‘Super Lightweight’ Slip-On Sneakers That Are ‘Perfect for Summer’ Are on Sale at Amazon
Spanx Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx’s Sale Section Is Packed with Summer-Ready Styles, Including Best-Selling Shorts and Lightweight Tops
Amazon linen set Tout
This ‘Airy’ Linen Set That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending on Amazon
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Casual Summer Dresses Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Casual Summer Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 58% Off
Jennifer Lawrence ECOMM
Jennifer Lawrence’s Hands-Free Bag Is a Hybrid of a Belt Bag and a Crossbody — and We Want One Now
Victoria's Secret Swim on Amazon Tout
Victoria’s Secret Is Now On Amazon — Just in Time for Swimsuit Season
Cariuma Sneaker Launch Tout
This Celeb-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Eco-Friendly White Leather Sneaker for Summer
kate middleton; Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner
The Comfy Sneaker Brand Celebrities and Royals Keep Wearing Is Secretly on Sale for Just 48 More Hours
What's Trending This June Tout
What’s Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Fashion Finds Under $45
Mindy Kaling Quilted Crossbody Bags Tout
Mindy Kaling's Practical Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Dresses Up Her Whole Outfit