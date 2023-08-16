Cats & Dogs Gone Wild! See the Hilarious Winners of the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam’s annual Comedy Pet Photography Awards celebrate the positive role pets have in people’s lives — and the hilarious moments captured in their day-to-day antics. “To be able to laugh out loud with these lovable creatures is the reason this competition exists,” said Sullam.

Above is the 2023 winner, Michel Zoghzoghi's photo "A Life Changing Event." Zoghzoghi, of Lebanon, grabbed this snap of his rescue kittens Alex and Max — whom he calls "a lethally cute duo" — showcasing their shy and playful personalities (we'll let you guess who is who).

Read on to see more honorable mentions from the competition.