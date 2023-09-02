Comedian Leanne Morgan on Filming Her First Movie Role With ‘Living Doll’ Reese Witherspoon (Exclusive)

Morgan says Witherspoon, a fellow Tennessean, suggested she play her big sister in the upcoming comedy "You’re Cordially Invited": "That little thing believes in me"

By Eileen Finan
Published on September 2, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Leanne Morgan with Reese Witherspoon at Leanne's comedy show from Monday evening at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville
Reese Witherspoon with Leanne Morgan in Nashville, Tenn., at the Ryman Auditorium in August 2023. Photo:

Catherine Powell

During the pandemic, comedian Leanne Morgan doled out down-home advice to keep spirits up. “I was doing back porch videos telling everybody, 'Everything's going to be all right,' talking about making chicken pot pie and Jell-o salad,’" Morgan says.

And one of the fans who tuned in for her cheer happened to be Reese Witherspoon. “She messaged me and said, 'Keep going Leanne. I really think you're helping people feel better,'” Morgan tells PEOPLE. (The interview was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

The two — both Tennessee natives (Morgan lives in Knoxville with her husband, Chuck) — became friends. “She is a living doll,” beams Morgan.

So when Witherspoon was looking for someone to play her big sister in her upcoming comedy with Will Ferrell You're Cordially Invited, she thought of Morgan. “She’s the one who suggested me for the role,” says Morgan, whose comedy special I’m Every Woman debuted on Netflix earlier this year. (Her 2017 special, So Yummy, has more than 50 million views on YouTube.) “That little thing believes in me.”

leanne morgan im every woman screengrab no credit
Leanne Morgan in her 2023 Netflix special "I'm Every Woman".

Netflix

Morgan, who’s been doing standup since her three grown children were babies, has found new success — and material — as a menopausal grandma (“For this to happen at this time in my life, I’m tickled. I feel like I’m just getting started at 57 years old.”)

Film sets, however, were new to her. “I didn't know anything,” Morgan says of arriving on set in Atlanta in June (filming wrapped before the SAG- AFTRA strike began). “One of my good friends, who's a comedian, she said, ‘Leanne, there's going to be a piece of tape on the floor. Go walk to that piece of tape and then say your line.’ I didn't even know that!”

Leanne Morgan portrait provided by pr
Comedian Leanne Morgan.

JOSEPH LLANES/NETFLIX

But, Morgan, who, over the years, has had four sitcom deals fall through, says she loved the whole movie experience. “Everybody on that thing wanted to see me do well,” she says. “They were precious. They answered my questions. They were so sweet and uplifting. I fell in love with everybody on that set, from the craftsmen that were cooking, to the little PAs. I could've squeezed every one of them. It’s all so exciting. I hope I get to do more!”

For more on Leanne Morgan pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here

Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney famed for her roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects is seen out in Venice with a friend as she takes to the waters, sightseeing along the famous Grand Canal.
The Most Glamorous Photos of Stars on Boats in Venice This Week
Beverly DâAngelo, Randy Quaid and Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at 2023 Christmas Con (Exclusive)
Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at Christmas Con 2023 (Exclusive)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney as they depart after a brief stop at the Venice Film Festival 2023
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Hold Hands as They Leave Venice After Her DVF Awards Honor
Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Adam Driver Says He Didn't Drive on 'Ferrari' Set Due to 'Insurance Reasons': 'They Don't Trust Me'
Crystal McCrary and Cole Anthony attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner on May 23, 2023
Cole Anthony Calls His Mom Crystal McCrary ‘Superwoman’ as They Launch App for Athlete Development (Exclusive)
Meg Ryan in Bleecker Street's WHAT HAPPENS LATER
Meg Ryan Explains Why She's 'Proud' of New Movie After 'Really Long' Break from Acting: 'It Was Fun'
Jamie Foxx new campaign with BetMGM
Jamie Foxx Plays Piano in Sporty New Ad for BetMGM: 'About to Be a Party in Here' (Exclusive)
Evangeline Gunter
Woman Shoots 4-Year-Old Girl in the Chest While Trying to Demonstrate Gun Safety, Say Police
Jody Weintraub, Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart
Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod and Wife Jody at Carbone in N.Y.C.
Megan Fox and Jason Statham in Expend4ble
Megan Fox and Jason Statham Go Head to Head in Sexy First Clip from 'Expend4bles' (Exclusive)
AJ McLean attends Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health at Heart Weho
AJ McLean Wants to 'Keep Growing with My Wife and Kids' amid Sobriety Journey (Exclusive)
George Clooney with his wife Amal Clooney enjoy a spot of fine Italian dining at the Cozy canal side eatery Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Wife Amal Look Chic While Out for Glamorous Dinner in Venice: Photo
Bonnie Wright Was 'Frustrated' with Ginny's Lack of Screen Time in 'Harry Potter': 'A Little Disappointing'
Bonnie Wright Was 'Frustrated' with Ginny's Lack of Screen Time in 'Harry Potter': 'A Little Disappointing'
Justin Theroux is spotted showing off some PDA with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom while on a double date in New York City
Justin Theroux Kisses Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom at Dinner in N.Y.C.: Photos
Natalia Bryant to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium for âLakers Nightâ
Natalia Bryant to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Dodger Stadium for ‘Lakers Night’
Leanne Morgan portrait provided by pr
Leanne Morgan Turned Her Night Sweats and ‘Chicken Fuzz’ Hair Into Netflix Special Comedy Gold (Exclusive)