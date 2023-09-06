Shoppers Flock to These 'Long-Lasting' and 'Flattering' Leggings That Are Just $23 at Amazon

“They are the only leggings I buy”

By
Amy Schulman
Published on September 6, 2023 10:15AM EDT

Those looking to shake up their wardrobe should toss sundresses aside and swap them for staples like fall pants and leggings. 

Consider adding the Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings to your collection, which are currently up to 23 percent off at Amazon. The leggings are made from a mix of nylon and spandex, making them comfortable, soft, and stretchy. The fabric is opaque — so you don’t have to worry about skin or undergarments showing through — and the seamless waistband gives you support, whether you’re running errands or heading to the gym. 

The leggings also have a hidden waistband pocket, one big enough to store small items like headphones and keys. Plus, the leggings hit right at the ankle, giving you plenty of coverage for those colder days. Shoppers can choose from a number of colors, including mauve pink and seafoam green, which are available in sizes S–XL. 

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings, $23 (Save 23%)

Amazon Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Amazon

Over two thousand Amazon shoppers have purchased these leggings in the past month, and they’ve earned a whopping 32,000 perfect ratings. Reviewers say the leggings are “long-lasting” and “flattering.” One shopper wrote, “I was able to get into my poses during hot yoga effortlessly without any binding or tightening,” while another enthused: “These leggings are my go-to in the drawer, and I have worn them so much the logo is coming off on the inside.” 

A third reviewer explained, “As a yoga instructor, leggings are a staple of my wardrobe.” They described the leggings as “buttery soft,” “comfortable,” and durable,” They also wrote, “They are the only leggings I buy,” and added that they recommend this pair for anyone looking to get a “great legging with the great price tag.”

Head to Amazon to get the Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings while they’re on sale, then keep scrolling to check out even more leggings that are discounted right now. 

Shop Leggings on Sale at Amazon

Morefeel Leggings with Pockets, $13 (Save 36%)

Amazon MOREFEEL Leggings with Pockets for Women

Amazon

Campsnail High-Waisted Leggings, 4-Pack, $28 (Save $10%)

Amazon CAMPSNAIL 4 Pack Leggings for Women - High Waisted Soft

Amazon

The Gym People Yoga Pants, $25 (Save 14%)

Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Yoga Pants High Waist with Pocket Tummy Control

Amazon

