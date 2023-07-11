Colorado Woman, 26, Dies After Falling 500 Feet While Free-Solo Climbing at National Park

The woman's death at Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday occurred one week after another fatal incident, park officials say

Published on July 11, 2023 02:10PM EDT
Entrance sign for Rocky Mountain National Park.
Photo:

John Greim/LightRocket via Getty

A 26-year-old woman from Colorado died after a nearly 500-foot fall in Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, was free-solo climbing on the Four Acres of Blitzen Ridge on Ypsilon Mountain on the park's east side on Sunday, park officials said in a news release.

Her 27-year-old climbing partner, also from Boulder, notified park rangers about the fall, and Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members were able to reach him Sunday night, park officials said. He was uninjured.

Rocky Mountain National Park
A view of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

David Butow/Corbis via Getty

However, rescuing him from the area called for additional support.

"Because of his location, the park requested assistance from a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate the male climbing partner via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable," park officials said.

On Monday morning, the rescue team members hiked to the area above Ypsilon Lake to retrieve the woman's body via helicopter. Her body was flown to another area of the park, then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine her cause of death.

Rocky Mountain National Park, according to the National Park Service, has "400 square miles of mountainous terrain" with "over 300 miles of hiking trails and incredible wildlife viewing." CBS News reported that the park draws in over 4 million hikers a year. 

Sunday's incident is the latest fatality after a 25-year-old Rhode Island man drowned after falling into a park waterfall on July 2.

