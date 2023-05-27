Colo. Student Can’t Wear Sash with Mexican and U.S. Flag at High School Graduation, Judge Rules

The student argued in court that the school district's decision to prevent her from wearing the sash infringed on her freedom of speech

By Kimberlee Speakman
Updated on May 27, 2023 07:11 PM
Â judge ruling that aÂ Colorado student canât wear a sash with Mexican and US flag at graduation
Photo:

Getty Images

A Colorado high school student won’t be able to wear her Mexican and American flag sash at graduation on Saturday, a judge ruled on Friday, according to several news outlets. 

Naomi Peña Villasano sued her school district after they rejected her decision to wear the sash — which depicts the Mexican flag on one side and the American flag on the other, presenting her heritage.

While the court considered her claim, she filed for a temporary restraining order so that she would be able to wear the sash for her graduation ceremony, according to the Associated Press.

Villasano argued in court that by banning her from wearing the sash at graduation, the school district infringed on her rights to freedom of speech. She also argued that the rules were inconsistent, as the district allowed graduates to wear Native American or Pacific Islander regalia but not her sash. 

“The district is discriminating against the expression of different cultural heritages,” said her attorney Kenneth Parreno, from the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, at Friday’s hearing, per the AP.

However, the attorney representing the school district, Holly Ortiz, argued in court that allowing Villasano to wear the sash could open “the door to offensive material.”

Colorado District Judge Nina Y. Wang sided with the school district, according to the outlet. She reportedly noted in her decision that the graduation fell under school-sponsored speech, and thus “the School District is permitted to restrict that speech as it sees fit in the interest of the kind of graduation it would like to hold.”

"While Naomi may prefer to wear the sash during the graduation ceremony, the Court respectfully agrees with the School District and concludes that Naomi will not suffer irreparable injury by having to express her culture in a form other than the sash,” Wang also wrote, according to CNN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

This isn’t the only conflict that has risen over graduation dress code this year. Last week, a transgender girl in Mississippi did not participate in her high school graduation after school officials told her that she had to wear boy’s clothes instead of a dress and heels under her graduation gown, according to The Guardian

The student and her parents filed a federal lawsuit against the Harrison County School District and filed a motion to get the district to allow her to wear what she wanted, which was eventually denied by a district judge.

Related Articles
Leap Ahead Daycare
Utah Toddler Hit in the Head By a Stray Bullet While Playing Outside at Daycare
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
Eric Adams
N.Y.C. Mayor Signs Ordinance Outlawing Discrimination Based on Body Size — Including Weight, Height
Arthur Ross Student Takes Record 54 Years To Finish Bachelors Degree
Student Takes Record 54 Years to Finish Bachelors Degree: 'I Have Been To All of My Children's Graduations'
Sky CastnerTexas Girl Born in Jail Graduates at the Top of Her Class and Is Heading to Harvard:
Texas Girl Born in Jail Heading to Harvard After Graduating at the Top of Her Class
back of school bus
Multiple Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crashes into a Tanker Truck in South Carolina
Hupp family tragedy Grandparents and Infant Girl Killed, 2 Boys Injured in South Dakota Home Explosion
Injured Boy Has ‘Looked Around’ Hospital After Baby Sibling, Grandparents Die in S.D. Explosion, Says Mom
The School at Marygrove senior Tatyana Alves
Detroit High School Senior Voted 'Most Positive' Gets More Than $1.7M in Scholarship Offers
Emmie Sperandeo
Influencer, 27, Hospitalized After Horse Falls on Top of Her at Ranch: 'She's Got a Long Road Ahead'
6th Street Viaduct towards the downtown Los Angeles
Teen Falls to His Death While Climbing L.A. Bridge in Apparent Social Media Stunt: Police
Yallambee Lodge aged care home in Cooma, Australia
95-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Dead After Australia Police Tase Her: Report
Dad-to-Be Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Florida Dad-to-Be Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Dad Picks Up 8-Year-Old-Son from Last Day of School on Horseback
Oklahoma Dad Arrives on Horseback to Pick Up 8-Year-Old Son from Last Day of School — See Video!
Turnagain Arm mudflats
Man, 20, Dies After Getting Stuck in Mud Flats While Visiting Alaska: 'Our Grief Is Unspeakable,' Says Mom
Glacier National Park in Montana
Kansas Woman, 28, Dies in Fall at Montana's Glacier National Park
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
2 Boys Found Dead in Separate N.Y.C. Rivers May Have Been Horsing Around Near the Water: Reports