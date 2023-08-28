Colorado Star Travis Hunter Tests His Deion Sanders Knowledge as He Announces New Video Podcast

The Colorado Buffaloes are boasting some serious star power this season.

As the University of Colorado Boulder's football team kicks off football season with new head coach Deion Sanders, Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter will launch 12 Talks, a weekly video podcast with Bleacher Report.

Following the success of Bleacher Report's On Base with Mookie Betts and The Voncast with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, Hunter, 20, will join fans live every Monday to talk about the latest and greatest in college football, including what it's like to learn from the legendary Sanders, 56.

Sanders and Hunter have had a close relationship on and off of the football field. In Dec. 2022, Hunter followed Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado.

“I’m psyched to be going live with fans every Monday in the B/R App throughout the college football season on my new show 12 Talks," Hunter tells PEOPLE. "I’ll show all the best plays and talk about any and everything in college football. It’s going to be fun.”

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter launches 12 Talks. Courtesy Bleacher Report

12 Talks will allow Hunter to utilize his experience as a streamer and content creator on YouTube, where he has over 158,000 subscribers who tune in to see his vlogs and Q&As.

When Hunter announced he would follow Sanders to Colorado, he discussed the decision in a video on his channel. "I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him. I've got to stay with my dawg."



During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Sanders praised Hunter as a player. "Trav has got a want inside of him that's insatiable," he told Sharpe.

Sanders continued: "He has a work ethic that's unparalleled and he ain't scared of the moment. A lot of guys are afraid of the moment. They say they want that rock, but then you don't win. When [Hunter] is calling for it, he's going to win."

To announce the video podcast series, Hunter tested his knowledge on Sanders' iconic career.

The cornerback correctly answered questions about his coach's Super Bowl wins (Sanders won 2) but underestimated Sanders' eight pro-bowl selects during the trivia session.

When asked which position Sanders played during his time in the MLB, Hunter hilariously responded, "I do not know any positions in baseball."

