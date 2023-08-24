Colorado Police Officers Break Window to Rescue Dog Trapped in Hot Car

A 13-year-old terrier was rescued by authorities earlier this month after being left in a hot car for more than 20 minutes

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 24, 2023 03:49PM EDT
Colorado Police Break Car Window to Rescue Dog Trapped in 100 Degree Heat
13-year-old dog, Lucy, rescued from hot car in Colorado. Photo:

Brighton Police Department

Police officers in Colorado came to the rescue earlier this month after a dog was left in a car for more than 20 minutes despite spiking summer temperatures.

On Aug. 7, Brighton Community Service Officers responded to a report of an unattended dog in a hot vehicle in a JC Penney parking lot around 2:30 p.m., according to a statement the Brighton Police Department shared with PEOPLE.

One of the car's windows was "barely cracked," leaving Lucy without "adequate airflow."

The authorities found the dog — later identified as a 13-year-old terrier and chihuahua mix named Lucy — seeking shade and cooler temperatures by the vehicle's pedals.

The officers "immediately knew that the dog was in distress and trying to escape the heat."

Temperatures in the area had hit 84 degrees that day, the police department confirmed with the National Weather Service, and after using an infrared thermometer, the car's internal temperature was estimated to be at least 113 degrees.

Colorado Police Break Car Window to Rescue Dog Trapped in 100 Degree Heat
Infrared thermometer used to determine temperature inside car where dog was left unattended.

Brighton Police Department

After attempting to locate the vehicle's owner within the store — announcements were made over the PA system, to no avail, according to the authorities — the officers broke the passenger side window to rescue Lucy.

She was "panting and drooling" and was placed in an air-conditioned kennel to cool down.

In an update shared on Twitter (now known as X), the Brighton Police Department said the dog's owner was "issued a summons for animal neglect" after Lucy had been rescued from the car.

According to the department's statement, the dog's owner is "elderly" and didn't hear the announcements made inside the store.

The owner then apologized and thanked the officers for their actions.

"Remember, running into the store for 'just a minute' can be fatal for a dog," the police department reminded residents in the update shared on Twitter. 

The aptly-timed rescue came just a month after a dog was found dead in a hot car at a nearby Denver golf course on July 4.

The vehicle's owner told authorities he had parked his car around 8:45 a.m. that morning, and by the time they received a distress call from a bystander around noon, the dog had already died, Denver7 reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The bystander had attempted to rescue the dog and broke one of the car’s windows, but the pet had already succumbed to the heat after nearly four hours in the vehicle, the outlet reported.

Related Articles
Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California; Britney Spears new dog
Britney Spears Introduces New Dog Snow amid Divorce from Sam Asghari
Dog rescued from balcony
Dog Rescued After Being Stranded on Second Floor Balcony by 'Out of Town' Owner, Officials Say
Chris evans dog shelter visit.
Chris Evans Surprises Shelter Dogs with Cuddles and Treats to Celebrate National Dog Day (Exclusive)
Kentucky Officers Heroically Help Mother Deer in Distress Deliver Her Twin Fawns
Kentucky Officers Help Mother Deer in Distress Safely Deliver Her Twin Fawns
Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.
Amber Heard Will Not Be Charged with Perjury as New Case Over Improper Import of 2 Dogs into Australia Dropped
Ayo Edebiri's Dog Gromit Became 'Buddies' With Kaia Gerber's Pup Milo on the 'Bottoms' Set
Ayo Edebiri's Dog Became 'Buddies' With Kaia Gerber's Pup on the 'Bottoms' Set: 'They Hung Out' (Exclusive)
SoFi and PEOPLE host Jenna Dewan at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023
Jenna Dewan Says Her Dogs Keep Her Family 'Grounded' During Back-To-School Season (Exclusive)
President Barack Obama and Bo playing on the White House lawn
What World Leaders, Famous Figures, and Stars Have Said About Loving and Losing Their Pets
Jennifer Aniston Shares Clip of Dog Playing with Friends toy
Jennifer Aniston Shares Clip of Dog Playing with ‘Friends’ Toy That Says ‘You're the Monica to My Rachel’
3d Pets Invincible dogs Credit: Leeor Wild
Unstoppable Pups with Prostheses Are the Adorable Superstars of the New Apple Campaign
Idaho Officials Find "Strange" Creature on River Bank that Appears to be a Shark
Idaho Officials Find Strange Shark on Riverbank in the Landlocked State
Rescue Pets out of Maui Wildfires
Over 130 Adoptable Shelter Pets Airlifted Out of Maui to Make Room for Animals in Need
Candace Cameron Bureâs Dog Boris Has Died
Candace Cameron Bure Shares that Her Dog Boris Has Died: 'Our Hearts Will Never Get Over You'
World's Only Known Spotless Giraffe Is Born, Zoo Requests Help Naming Her
Spotless Giraffe Believed to Be the Only One 'Anywhere on the Planet' Born at Tennessee Zoo
Mass. Couple's Italy Wedding Put in Jeopardy After Pet Dog Eats Groomâs Passport
Boston Couple's Italy Wedding Put in Jeopardy After Pet Dog Eats Groom’s Passport
Lolita the killer whale performing its 40th anniversary performance at Miami Seaquarium
Beloved Whale Lolita Dies Ahead of Release Back Into Natural Habitat: ‘We Are Heartbroken’