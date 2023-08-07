Colman Domingo Remembers Late 'Euphoria' Costar Angus Cloud: He 'Was Pure Light and Joy' (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo is remembering Angus Cloud.

While attending the MPTF NextGen Summer Party in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, the actor, 53, opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about his late Euphoria costar.

"Angus was pure light and joy,” Domingo said of Cloud, who died last week at the age of 25. “And he was also a little odd,” he added with a laugh. “Which is what I loved about him.”

Domingo, who plays Ali Muhammed on the HBO series, went on to share a sweet story about the last time the pair saw each other before Cloud’s unexpected death.

“The last time I saw him was at a party for a clothing brand, and he had like five or six people around him, and he was like, ‘Oh, Colman, hey man, it's good to see you.’ We hugged, and we started talking, and I pulled him away for a minute,” Domingo said.



“We're talking for 10 minutes and at some point I said, ‘Oh, I'm so sorry. I don't wanna take you away from your friends.’ And he looked back and said, ‘I don't know them.’ I was like, 'What?' But people sort of, like, glommed onto him. ... People glommed onto him because he was just that guy," he continued. "He was like the pied piper in a way. So he always had new people around him because he was interesting, quirky and funny, real sweet, and also very real.”

Domingo also provided insight into what an authentic person Cloud was, telling PEOPLE, “There’s many comments made out there on social media saying you wouldn't get a realer person in this industry because he didn't know how to put on airs,” he said. “He didn't know how to not be himself, and that's what I appreciated so much. And I think there's a huge loss of that.”



Cloud died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, on July 31, his family previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

In their initial statement, the family noted that Cloud's father was buried before his death, and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss,” but did not reveal a cause of death.

Four days later, his mom, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, asserted in a Facebook post that her son "did not intend to end his life."

Domingo previously shared a photo of Cloud snapping a selfie of the Euphoria cast at a red carpet event for the show after news of his death was announced.

“And that was his smile. That was him,” wrote Domingo on Instagram. “May he rest sweetly in peace.”



In Euphoria, lead character Rue Bennett (Zendaya) struggles with drug addiction and Domingo plays her NA sponsor, while Cloud starred as drug dealer Fezco.

“It’s wild to me because we're on a show about this subject, and maybe it continues to amplify with the show that for you to really examine and take a moment to really think about your choices and what you're doing and how it affects not only yourself, but others,” Domingo said. “So I think with the show, hopefully, people will revisit episodes. And I think in particular ... that special episode that Zendaya and I did, because it really does sit down and talk about this. And what do you want your legacy to be? How do you wanna live your life?”

Domingo also opened up about how he thinks Cloud's death will shape season 3 of Euphoria, and how the series hits differently now that he is gone.

“I knew the show was important before, and I think when we get back to it in season three, it'll be even more important and even more impactful,” he told PEOPLE. “I'm sure it affected Sam [Levinson] in such a very profound way as well, that he will be ignited to write this even in a more profound way. So I feel like it moves the needle and everything, and hopefully that's part of it we can take from it and take from this loss and make something that saves lives for people.”

