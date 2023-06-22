Collin Gosselin Focuses on 'Gratitude' and Calls Sextuplet Sister Hannah His 'Number 1' in Graduation Post

Collin Gosselin is looking back on his high school years with immense appreciation.

The former Kate Plus 8 child star shared what he’s learned — and who has helped him along the way — as he prepares for the next steps into adulthood. Collin shared an Instagram post of himself and sister Hannah Gosselin, both 19, sitting on top of a convertible driven by their dad, Jon Gosselin. Alongside it, he shared a caption full of inspiration.

“Better late than never! Graduation ✅ I wasn’t totally sold on the idea of making a graduation post, as most students graduate, therefore making it not such a big deal,” he began. “So I decided to anchor this post more towards gratitude for mentors, friends, and of course family.”

Beginning with his sister Hannah — who is just one of his seven siblings — Collin wrote, “I want to first thank my amazing sister, Hannah, for standing by me and supporting me, she is my number 1🤍”

Collin Gosselin/Instagram

Though Jon is estranged from many of his children, Collin outlined the great guidance that his dad has shown in their years of living together. “I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience,” Collin shared. “Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew.”

Since Jon’s ex-girlfriend Colleen Conrad was also a support figure in Collin’s life, he gave her a special shout-out in his post as well.

”I’d like to thank Colleen for rooting for me day in and day out. When you think of someone you want by your side, you think of Colleen,” he added. “And as I’ve told her many times, she is my motivator for being successful in this world.”

Collin Gosselin/Instagram

Additionally, Collin thanked a list of his Army Junior ROTC instructors for teaching him “the most valuable lessons that I will carry by my side for life.” He confirmed his future may consist of joining the Marine Corps, and getting a degree in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering.

The other Gosselin sextuplets — Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel — also graduated high school this year. Older sisters — 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara — recently graduated college.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jon said he attended just one of his eight kids’ graduations, referencing Hannah and Collin’s ceremony. Mom Kate Gosselin was also in attendance, as she was invited by Hannah, he said. The exes didn’t cross paths at the ceremony.

