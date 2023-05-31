Recent College Grad, 21, Found Dead After Diving into Calif. River While Hiking with Friends

A recent college grad, described as an “incredible young man," drowned after diving into a California river while out swimming and hiking with friends over the weekend.

The body of 21-year-old Jonathan Nguyen was recovered by search and rescue teams on Sunday around 1:30 pm, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, according to the East Bay Times. and San Francisco Chronicle.

The previous day, he had reportedly jumped 20 feet off of the Magalia Head Dam into a "deep pool" at the Feather River, per the outlets.

After diving into the river, he surfaced momentarily before he was pulled under again, reported local Fox station KTVU.

Rescuers from the sheriff's department and Cal Fire-Butte County found his body with the help of drones, helicopters and dive equipment, per the outlets.

Nguyen, a recent graduate of Chico State University, was remembered by loved ones as being "a great friend to many" who "impacted everyone met met."

He was also a star wrestler in high school, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support his family.

"We wish to truly remember and celebrate Jonathan’s life, to support his family and this memorial, as well as the expenses a tragedy like this brings on," read a message on the fundraising campaign.



His high school wrestling team shared a statement on social media in his honor, writing that he was somebody who "made everyone's life better."

"He was a great student-athlete in school, a great big brother to Lauren & Maile, a great son to Genevieve & Lai & grandson to Bess," read a tribute shared by Grenada High School Wrestling. "We lost a good one this past weekend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“One of my former wrestlers, Jonathan Nguyen, tragically passed away on Saturday due to a strong undercurrent in the Feather River," coach Sean Jackson wrote in a separate statement shared on Facebook. "Jonny graduated from Chico State University last week. He was a terrific student, athlete and overall person. My heart is broken for this young man and his family. I will miss him dearly."



Nguyen is the 8th person to have drowned or vanished while swimming in California rivers since April, per the East Bay Times

In a Facebook post about another Feather River rescue, the Butte County Sheriff's Office wrote that “area waterways are fast-flowing and are running higher than normal this year. The water is cold, which can be very dangerous.”

PEOPLE reached out to the Butte County Sheriff's Office but did not immediately hear back.