Recent College Grad, 21, Found Dead After Diving into Calif. River While Hiking with Friends

"He was a terrific student, athlete and overall person," read one tribute to Jonathan Nguyen

By Laura Barcella
Published on May 31, 2023 12:28 PM
Jonathan Nguyen, who drowned in a California
Photo:

GoFundMe

A recent college grad, described as an “incredible young man," drowned after diving into a California river while out swimming and hiking with friends over the weekend.

The body of 21-year-old Jonathan Nguyen was recovered by search and rescue teams on Sunday around 1:30 pm, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, according to the East Bay Times. and San Francisco Chronicle.

The previous day, he had reportedly jumped 20 feet off of the Magalia Head Dam into a "deep pool" at the Feather River, per the outlets.

After diving into the river, he surfaced momentarily before he was pulled under again, reported local Fox station KTVU.

Rescuers from the sheriff's department and Cal Fire-Butte County found his body with the help of drones, helicopters and dive equipment, per the outlets.

Nguyen, a recent graduate of Chico State University, was remembered by loved ones as being "a great friend to many" who "impacted everyone met met."

He was also a star wrestler in high school, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support his family.

"We wish to truly remember and celebrate Jonathan’s life, to support his family and this memorial, as well as the expenses a tragedy like this brings on," read a message on the fundraising campaign.

His high school wrestling team shared a statement on social media in his honor, writing that he was somebody who "made everyone's life better."

"He was a great student-athlete in school, a great big brother to Lauren & Maile, a great son to Genevieve & Lai & grandson to Bess," read a tribute shared by Grenada High School Wrestling. "We lost a good one this past weekend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“One of my former wrestlers, Jonathan Nguyen, tragically passed away on Saturday due to a strong undercurrent in the Feather River," coach Sean Jackson wrote in a separate statement shared on Facebook. "Jonny graduated from Chico State University last week. He was a terrific student, athlete and overall person. My heart is broken for this young man and his family. I will miss him dearly."

Nguyen is the 8th person to have drowned or vanished while swimming in California rivers since April, per the East Bay Times

In a Facebook post about another Feather River rescue, the Butte County Sheriff's Office wrote that “area waterways are fast-flowing and are running higher than normal this year. The water is cold, which can be very dangerous.”

PEOPLE reached out to the Butte County Sheriff's Office but did not immediately hear back.

Related Articles
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Missouri Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Found Dead in Arkansas, Brother Says
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Mo. Doctor Vanished Before ER Shift, Told Fiancée He’d See Her 'Later' on Morning He Disappeared
Ronnie Peale Jr.
Man, 35, Falls Overboard Ship on His 'First Cruise,' Fiancée Says amid Search for Missing Passenger
People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa
Iowa Woman, 52, Rescued from Partially Collapsed Apartment Building Hours Before Demolition
Saltwater Crocodile, Crocodylus porosus, Queensland, Australia
Snorkeler Fights Off Crocodile After it Clamps Jaws On His Head: ‘I Thought It Was a Shark’
15-Year-Old Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued at Sandy Hook Beach in N.J.
15-Year-Old Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued at New Jersey Beach Over Memorial Day Weekend
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Visits Lake Tahoe Nearly 5 Months After Snowplow Accident: 'Home'
Marlee Jo and Dana Kate
Arkansas Pastor’s 2 Daughters Die After Train Crashes Into Family’s Truck: 'We Are Devastated'
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.
Apartment Building Partially Collapses in Davenport, Iowa; Rescue Operations Remain Underway
Â judge ruling that aÂ Colorado student canât wear a sash with Mexican and US flag at graduation
Colo. Student Can’t Wear Sash with Mexican and U.S. Flag at High School Graduation, Judge Rules
Leap Ahead Daycare
Utah Toddler Hit in the Head by a Stray Bullet While Playing Outside at Daycare
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
Eric Adams
N.Y.C. Mayor Signs Ordinance Outlawing Discrimination Based on Body Size — Including Weight, Height
Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives to the arena before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Candace Parker Honors Gianna Bryant with Jersey Tribute — and Vanessa Bryant Loves It
Claudette Powers
37 Years After Her Murder, Authorities Identify a Calif. Woman Slain in 1986