College Football Players Charged After Snapchat Video Allegedly Shows Them Beating Miniature Poodle

Blake Hiligh, 19, and Zachary Pilarcek, 20, potentially face up to one year in jail if convicted

By
Greg Hanlon
Greg Hanlon headshot
Greg Hanlon
Greg Hanlon has been an editor in PEOPLE’s crime vertical since 2015. He has been covering crime for more than 15 years. His work has appeared previously in The New York Times and Slate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 12:47PM EDT
Blake I. Hiligh, Zachary F. Pilarcek Former UB football players arraigned on animal cruelty charges
Blake Hiligh, Zachary Pilarcek.

Two college football players have been arrested and kicked off their team after a video posted to Snapchat allegedly showed them beating a miniature poodle with a leather belt.

Blake Hiligh, 19, and Zachary Pilarcek, 20, who played for the University at Buffalo football team, are both charged with one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and one count of failure to provide proper sustenance, according to a press release from John Flynn, the district attorney of Erie County, N.Y.

According to the release, the suspects were allegedly seen on a video beating the dog inside an Amherst apartment on June 13. The next day, the local SPCA seized the dog — a 4-year-old male named Kobe — and both suspects were charged.

Subsequently, both players were dismissed from the Buffalo Bulls team. “The UB football program has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” UB football coach Maurice Linguist said in a statement obtained by The Buffalo News.

According to ESPN.com, Hiligh was a cornerback and Pilarcek was a tight end.

A release from the SPCA states that on the night of June 13, an anonymous email was sent to the organization’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Department that contained a video that had been posted to Snapchat that evening.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the release, Pilarcek is allegedly heard in the video “speaking off-camera about damage a dog did to a couch in a Sweet Home Road apartment he shares with the dog’s owner, Hiligh, a native of Maryland, and claims he will film the punishment the dog will receive.”

“Hiligh, the dog’s owner, is then filmed yelling at the dog … and proceeds to beat him with what appears to be a leather belt,” the release states.

If convicted of the charges, both face a maximum sentence of one year in jail, according to the DA’s release.

It was not immediately clear if either suspect has retained an attorney or entered pleas to the charges.

Related Articles
Lindy, Christopher and Kamryn Simmons
Heartbreaking TikTok Clip Shows How Family's Was 'Shattered' When Drunk Driver Killed 3 Kids
Juan Carlos Mata, returned this morning and ultimately took his own life. Mata was the suspect in the homicide of Lesley Reyes
'Obsessed' Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Returns to Crime Scene Days Later and Dies by Suicide in Front of Cops
Eleni Tavau
Woman Got Restraining Order Against Father of Kids. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death in Front of Them
shelly miscavige
Where Is Shelly Miscavige? What to Know About the Scientology Leader's Missing Wife
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, missing person
Ala. Woman Vanished Nearly 2 Years Ago — Now a Woman Is Accused of Pushing Her Off Cliff
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, left, and defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh stand as the jury enters the courtroom to be dismissed for the day after no verdict was announced in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Parkland School Resource Officer Who Didn't Enter Building During Mass Shooting Found Not Guilty
Terry Lynn Janway; Jack Janway; Dalton Janway
There Were No Domestic Violence Calls to Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws House Before Murder-Suicide: Police
In this frame taken from police body camera video, Richard Cox, right, is approached by New Haven police officers, June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Officials in Connecticut said, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that two New Haven, Conn. Officials in Connecticut said, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that two New Haven officers have been placed on paid leave and three others were reassigned after Cox was seriously injured in the back of a police van.
2 Conn. Police Officers Fired Over Arrest That Left a Black Man Paralyzed
https://www.in.gov/isp/crime-reporting/delphi-homicide-investigation/ Abigail Joyce "Abby" Williams, 13 Delphi Murder victim Suspect: Richard Allen Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14 Delphi Murder victim Credit: Indiana State Police
Delphi Murders Suspect Allegedly Confessed on Jailhouse Call with Wife: 'Admits Several Times'
Timothy Norton
Missouri Man Jailed for Life Over Death of Woman Who Was Caged and Dismembered
A Rankin County Sheriff's Deputy SUV drives through downtown Brandon, Miss.
6 Mississippi Deputies Fired After Accusations of Beating, Sexually Assaulting Black Men During Raid
Ajike Owens and suspect Susan Lorincz
Fla. Woman Who Shot Mom Through Door in Dispute Over Her Children Won't Be Charged with Murder
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide Was 'Adored' in School, Says Principal
Former Laurel Md. police chief David Crawford mugshot
Ex-Maryland Police Chief Set 12 'Revenge Fires,' Gets Multiple Life Sentences
Kimberly Hardy
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Was Undergoing Cancer Treatment After Body Found in Woods
James Wesley Henry mugshot
N.C. Man Accused of Killing Dog by Slashing Her Throat in Random Attack While Owner Played Pickleball