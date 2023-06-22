College Bowling Coach Caught Cheating on Wife, the Team’s Head Coach, with a Player: 'Kind of a No-No'

Steve Lemke defended his affair in a local newspaper interview, while his wife filed for divorce

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 01:19PM EDT
Steve Lemke
Steve Lemke. Photo:

Stephen F. Austin State University

An assistant college bowling coach’s extramarital relationship with a player led to a split from his wife — who is the team’s head coach — and his own resignation from the school.

Steve Lemke, the former assistant coach for the Stephen F. Austin University bowling team, reportedly chose to resign rather than be fired by the university earlier this spring when the school found out about the relationship.

SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey told The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel on Tuesday the former coach broke the university’s ethics policy and said Lemke is “not working here anymore.”  Ivey said the school began investigating the coach’s affair “as soon as we found out.” 

“We support our student athletes and obviously [Lemke's wife] Amber, with what was going on,” Ivey said.

Meanwhile, Lemke defended the relationship in an interview with the newspaper.

"I knew it was kind of a no-no, but there's not a rule saying it can't happen," Lemke told the Sentinel. "There's not a law saying I'm going to go to jail for doing something like this. There's nothing in stone. I guess it's just an ethics code, like we frown upon it, but there's no rule, there's no law broken."

President Donald J. Trump poses with the 2019 NCAA Stephen F. Austin State University Women?s Champion Bowling team Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day
Amber and Steve Lemke (left) and the SFA women's bowling team meet former President Donald Trump.

Alamy

The newspaper did not identify the student-athlete Lemke had an affair with, but reported it was a member of the bowling team. The outlet also reported Lemke and his wife Amber Lemke, the team’s head coach, have filed for divorce.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lemke said his wife found out about their relationship after seeing a text message from the student-athlete on his phone. “It didn’t have anything in detail,” Lemke said. “It was just about how amazing I am, basically, in general perspective. Amber saw that and questioned me and I got to the point where it just built up so much that I basically told her the truth after she dug through my phone.”

The coach blamed the team’s success for having “amplified” the news. The SFA women’s bowling team won NCAA Championships in 2016 and 2019, and most recently finished as the NCAA runner-up in 2022.

Amber will remain the team’s head coach, the school said. She has coached the Lady Jacks bowling team since the 2011-12 school year, while Steve had been a volunteer until he was hired in 2019 as an assistant.

Related Articles
Tom Hanks, wearing a baseball cap of the Yomiuri Giants, throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between the Giants and the Chunichi Dragons at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Oakland A’s Fan Tom Hanks Slams Owners for Plans to Move to Las Vegas: 'Damn Them All to Hell'
Victor Wembanyama, projected first round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2023 in New York City.
Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's Presumptive No. 1 Draft Pick, Botches 1st Pitch at Yankee Stadium
Comeback of the Year? Jamal Murray Talks 'Full Circle' Journey From Injury to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Reflects on 'Full Circle' Journey from ACL Tear to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
WNBA Star Arike Ogunbowale Signs Autograph After Getting Ejected From Game
Lynn Williams Makes World Cup Roster
A Year After 'Devastating' Injury, Gotham FC's Lynn Williams Named to World Cup Roster (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Wyndham Clark kisses the trophy after winning the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
'Honor My Mom': Wyndham Clark's Mom Introduced Him to Golf Before 2013 Death — Now He's U.S. Open Champ (Exclusive)
Zak Herbstreit
Ohio State Football Player Zak Herbstreit, Son of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Is Hospitalized
Kaley Cuoco's ex husband Carl Cook engaged
Karl Cook Engaged Nearly 2 Years After Splitting with Kaley Cuoco: 'Deep Happiness and Love'
Chris Paul #3 of Team LeBron walks onto the court during NBA All Star Practice as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Chris Paul Says He's 'Grateful' After Suns Trade: 'Gotta Move Forward and See What's Next' (Exclusive)
Diana Flores
She’s the Best Flag Football Player in the World — and She Got There by Harnessing ‘the Power of ‘No’' (Exclusive)
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (53) interviewed during day 4 of New England Patriots training camp
New England Patriots Player Jack Jones Arrested for Bringing Guns in Carry-on Luggage
Conor McGregor
New Conor McGregor Video Allegedly Shows Him Take Woman Into Bathroom Where She Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her
Ray Lewis III/Instagram
Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies at 28: 'I Pray You're at Peace Now,' Says Brother
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals Game, UFC Star Denies Allegations
Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during Game Six of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 14, 1998
Michael Jordan’s 'Flu Game' Sneakers He Once Traded to Ball Boy Sell for $1.38 Million
Aja Wilson, Joe Biden
WNBA's A'ja Wilson Calls Out Joe Biden's Tweet Congratulating Golden Knights — and Lack of Aces' White House Trip