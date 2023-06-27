Colleen Hoover’s 26 Books, In Chronological Order

Time to catch up on your romance novels.

Colleen Hoover, author of the inescapable dark-sided romance It Ends With Us, has published 26 books. While the Blake Lively-led film adaptation of her best-selling hit remains on hold for the writer’s strike, it’s time to catch up on Hoover’s works, dating all the way back to 2012.

'Slammed' Book Cover. Amazon

Slammed (2012)

In Hoover’s 2012 debut, she tackled the butterfly-filled period of confusion that is first love. Meet Layken and Will.

Point of Retreat (2012)

A follow-up in her Slammed succession, Layken and Will’s heart-stopping romance begins to unravel.

'Hopeless' Book Cover. Amazon

Hopeless (2013)

The first book in her Hopeless series, Hoover opened up the fabled relationship of Sky and Dean.

This Girl (2013)

In the final of her Slammed books, Hoover allows the reader to take up Will’s point of view.

Losing Hope (2013)

In the second Hopeless book, readers finally learn the truth about Dean, changing his relationship with Sky forever.

Finding Cinderella (2013)

An epilogue to the Hopeless series, follow the strand of Dean and Sky’s relationship to a new growing couple, Daniel and Six.

Maybe Someday (2014)

Launching into her Maybe books, readers enter the twisting loves of Sydney.

Ugly Love (2014)

One of Hoover’s first smash hits, watch her tear apart the notion of love at first sight.

Maybe Not (2014)

What’s more classic than the looming enemies-to-lovers arc? Enter Hoover’s second Maybe novella.

Confess (2015)

Lies and deceit can be the final nail in the coffin for a strong relationship. Will Owen ever confess? You’ll have to read and see.

'November 9' Book Cover. Amazon

November 9 (2015)

Art and love will forever be tied. Here, Hoover considers the growing relationship between a writer and his muse.

Too Late (2016)

While Hoover’s dramatic arcs were certainly complex, Too Late marked her first stab at a true thriller. What happens when you mix love and obsession?

Never Never (2016)

Joining forces with The Wives author Tarryn Fisher, Hoover takes on yet another new genre: mystery.

'It Ends With Us' Book Cover. Amazon

It Ends With Us (2016)

Hoover’s gold standard, It Ends With Us remains a leading book in the fiction market at large. Starting as a pure romance, it asks readers to tackle difficult questions of love and violence.

Without Merit (2017)

Straying from her romantic impulses, Hoover takes on the idealized family image with grit, tearing it down piece by piece.

All Your Perfects (2018)

Another addition to the Hopeless world, Quinn and Graham fight their way through growing marital troubles.

Maybe Now (2018)

Long awaited, Hoover provides satisfying closure for both of her previous Maybe books.

Verity (2018)

A #1 New York Times bestseller, Verity proves once and for all that Hoover knows her way around a psychological thriller. Follow the unspooling history of Verity Crawford.

Finding Perfect (2019)

Six years after wrapping up their stories, Hoover revives the Hopeless favorites Dean, Sky, Daniel and Six for one last novella.

Regretting You (2019)

Meet Morgan and Clara, the complicated mother-daughter duo you didn’t know you needed. Maternal love is challenged, pulled apart, and ultimately celebrated.

One More Step (2020)

Her first anthology addition, Hoover takes on the Bookworm Box challenge: start with the same sentence as a litany of other writers, and craft your own narrative.

'Heart Bones' Book Cover. Amazon

Heart Bones (2020)

Returning to her Slammed roots, Hoover dives deep into the unsteady world of adolescent love.

Layla (2020)

After tragedy strikes, Leeds attempts to rekindle his budding love with Layla. That is, until her behavior becomes erratic, and Willow enters the picture.

Two More Days (2021)

Hoover returns for round two of the Bookworm Box challenge, flexing her literary muscles.

Reminders of Him (2022)

After returning from prison, suffering mother Kenna attempts to reunite with her daughter. This story of troubled redemption will tug at your heartstrings.

'It Starts With Us' Book Cover. Amazon

It Starts With Us (2022)

Shifting to fan-favorite Atlas’ perspective, Hoover returns to the world of her best-selling It Ends With Us, providing fan service for her legions of readers.

