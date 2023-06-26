'It Ends With Us' Author Colleen Hoover Responds to Movie Costume Criticism from Fans: ‘Not Worried About It’

Author Colleen Hoover is shrugging off fans' criticism of the costumes for the upcoming movie adaptation of her 2016 bestselling book It Ends With Us.

When filming kicked off last month, star Blake Lively's outfits were promptly roasted by fans. The actress, 35, who portrays protagonist Lily, was photographed on the New Jersey set wearing some decidedly eclectic looks, including peekaboo blue boxers under brown patterned cargo pants, a colorful oversized patchwork sweater and even camouflage.

Fans flocked to social media to share their opinions on the looks, with some describing them as "frumpy" and questioning whether they accurately reflect the character of Lily.

Hoover, 43, addressed the fashion controversy at her annual Book Bonanza Festival on Friday, telling Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager she's "not worried about it." In fact, she said she's happy to see the chatter surrounding the film's wardrobe, as it means people "care" about the project.

But as a writer, she noted, her focus is never on the clothes her characters wear. “I don’t remember describing outfits at all. I don’t care what they have on,” she explained of the writing process. “In my head, it’s about the conversation they’re having and the story. It’s the same way in the movie."

She urged fans to have faith and wait until the film lands in theaters before casting judgment. "You’ve seen a couple of outfits that are completely out of context. I’m not worried about it,” she said.

Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom in the movie adaptation of 'It Ends with Us.'. Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hoover also addressed the backlash surrounding the casting of Lively and Justin Baldoni — who plays her love interest, a neurosurgeon named Ryle — specifically the significant age discrepancies between the actors and their It Ends With Us characters.

Lively is more than a decade older than the 23-year-old protagonist. Similarly, Baldoni, who is also directing the book-to-screen adaptation, is nine years older than his 30-year-old book counterpart.

Now, five months after their casting, Hoover has an explanation for the age gap.

“Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult [genre] was very popular,” she said at the festival. “You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do.”

The bestselling author continued, “I didn't know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon.”

Hoover viewed the adaptation as an opportunity to remedy her error. “As I started making this movie, I'm like, ‘We need to age them out because I messed up,’” she said. "So that's my fault."

The author also said she is “extremely happy” with the cast, especially Lively, who Hoover has been “obsessed” with since her turn as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl.



And when it comes to the story translating on screen, Hoover said she was “blown away."

“I got to see the footage they filmed thus far,” she said, per Today. “I'm not a crier. I know that I write emotional books but I'm not an emotional person. And I cried so much on set.”

She thinks fans will be equally happy with the final product. "You guys are going to be so happy. I'm extremely happy and now my expectations are up and I'm going to keep them there."