Colin Jost Says He Was 'Stone-Cold Sober' When He Bought Ferry with Pete Davidson

"We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words," 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost teased

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 14, 2023 07:54PM EDT
Answer the Call: Kick off to Summer Honorary Chairs/comedians Colin Jost (L) and Pete Davidson pose at the 4th annual New York Police and Fire Widows & Children's Benefit Kick off to Summer Benefit Fund
Photo:

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Colin Jost is setting the record straight about purchasing a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry with his Saturday Night Live colleague Pete Davidson last year.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old comedian responded on Instagram to a headline which claimed the pair were "very stoned" when making the making the purchase. Jost responded, "Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?"

"We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong," he added. "You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words."

Jost concluded his post by joking, "UNRELATED I’m going on a Ferry Money Tour this week and next week. Stand-up in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Minneapolis, Madison and Chicago with some very special guests. Come on by."

He also shared a graphic for the fictitious tour, adding, "I do my own graphic design if you want me to take your brand to new heights I can get you millons [sic]."

On Monday, Davidson, 29, shared his buyer's remorse about the ferry purchase and noted the pair were, in fact, under the influence when buying the vessel.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Anya Taylor-Joy" Episode 1805 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson and anchor Colin Jost during "Weekend Update"

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I have no idea what's going on with [the boat]," Davidson told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts while shaking his head. "Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we're figuring it out."

"Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f--- out of there so I can stop paying for it!" he jokingly added.

The comedians bought the boat for $280,000 after they joined a group of investors that placed the winning bid in an auction on Jan. 20, 2022, The New York Times confirmed. Paul Italia, who owns The Stand comedy club, is also one of the investors.

The retired Staten Island Ferry boat, the John F. Kennedy, is seen moored on February 2, 2022 in New York City. The boat was purchased by comedians Pete Davidson and Colin Jost and will reportedly be turned into an entertainment venue

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Davidson told PEOPLE that he had high hopes for the purchase in February of that year.

"There is going to be a bar, there is going to be a nice restaurant and… the lower level, the big space is going to be an entertainment space and we're going to dock it in the city," he said.

He jokingly added, "Or it could all go to s--- and I'll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year."

During PEOPLE's interview, Davidson quickly panned the camera outside from his apartment window to show off his purchase alongside several other boats. "It's literally in my yard," Davidson explained.

"As a joke I took a picture and I was like, 'Lol. Wouldn't be funny if one of these was ours' then they texted me back and circled it and they were like, 'That's actually the one.' 

