Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman and Kate Flannery Walk the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in Los Angeles

Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman, Kate Flannery, and Jamie Lynn Spears joined several of their peers in Los Angeles on Wednesday to walk the picket line as part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The latest display comes just weeks after the strike started on July 13 when SAG-AFTRA announced negotiations had failed with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

At the time, SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, shared the news at a press conference, noting it was a unanimous vote. The following day, actors began to join writers, who have been striking since May 2, on picket lines.

Kate Flannery walks the picket line for the SAG-AFTRA. jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

After many Hollywood productions have stopped filming as actors follow strict rules to “cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts," several actors joined the picket lines Wednesday to continue their efforts.

Farrell, 47, was seen on site wearing a "SAG-AFTRA strong" T-shirt with rolled-up sleeves, as he stood by his peers such as Tory Kittles and held an "on strike" sign in his left hand. Flannery, 59, could be spotted holding the same sign as The Banshees of Inisherin actor.

Silverman, 52, joined the picket line in a trucker cap and sunglasses as she held a WGAW sign of her own, reading, "Pay up, you tree-timming f----," while Spears, 32, could be seen outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank in the same shirt as Farrell, holding a similar sign.

Over in New York City on Wednesday, actors such as Kathryn Gallagher and Beanie Feldstein also joined in on the action.

Sarah Silverman walks the picket line for the SAG-AFTRA. jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Announcing the strike on July 13, Drescher, 65, called the studios "greedy" and said working actors are being "victimized" by them. As previously noted, SAG-AFTRA has been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions, and regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other issues.

“They plead poverty that they're losing money left and right while giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment. We stand in solidarity in unprecedented unity,” Drescher said.

The AMPTP — the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — said in a statement that same day that it was "deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations."

Jamie Lynn Spears seen on the picket lines supporting SAG-AFTRA. London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

"This is the Union's choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses, and more," the statement continued.

Among those striking in recent weeks was stunt coordinator Mike Massa, who joined picket lines in Atlanta while he walked on a stage holding a "SAG-AFTRA on Strike" sign — all while being lit on fire. A "fire team" was reportedly nearby.

Massa — who spent 10 months working on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as one of Harrison Ford's stunt doubles — gathered with others at Covert Camera Vehicles alongside stunt performer Elena Sanchez, who read aloud, "Eighty-seven percent of the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members make less than $26,000 a year. Which means they do not qualify for health insurance," per WSB-TV.

In a joint post from Sanchez and Massa, the pair wrote, "We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP."

