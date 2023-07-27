Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman and Kate Flannery Walk the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in Los Angeles

The actors showed up and held signs in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes

By
Published on July 27, 2023 10:52AM EDT
Colin Farrell and Tory Kittles walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Colin Farrell and Tory Kittles walk the picket line for the SAG-AFTRA. Photo:

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman, Kate Flannery, and Jamie Lynn Spears joined several of their peers in Los Angeles on Wednesday to walk the picket line as part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The latest display comes just weeks after the strike started on July 13 when SAG-AFTRA announced negotiations had failed with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

At the time, SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, shared the news at a press conference, noting it was a unanimous vote. The following day, actors began to join writers, who have been striking since May 2, on picket lines.

Kate Flannery walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike outside Paramount studios on July 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kate Flannery walks the picket line for the SAG-AFTRA.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

After many Hollywood productions have stopped filming as actors follow strict rules to “cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts," several actors joined the picket lines Wednesday to continue their efforts.

Farrell, 47, was seen on site wearing a "SAG-AFTRA strong" T-shirt with rolled-up sleeves, as he stood by his peers such as Tory Kittles and held an "on strike" sign in his left hand. Flannery, 59, could be spotted holding the same sign as The Banshees of Inisherin actor.

Silverman, 52, joined the picket line in a trucker cap and sunglasses as she held a WGAW sign of her own, reading, "Pay up, you tree-timming f----," while Spears, 32, could be seen outside Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank in the same shirt as Farrell, holding a similar sign.

Over in New York City on Wednesday, actors such as Kathryn Gallagher and Beanie Feldstein also joined in on the action.

Sarah Silverman walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Silverman walks the picket line for the SAG-AFTRA.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Announcing the strike on July 13, Drescher, 65, called the studios "greedy" and said working actors are being "victimized" by them. As previously noted, SAG-AFTRA has been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions, and regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other issues.

“They plead poverty that they're losing money left and right while giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment. We stand in solidarity in unprecedented unity,” Drescher said.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The AMPTP — the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — said in a statement that same day that it was "deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations."

Jamie Lynn Spears seen on the picket lines outside Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, Ca on the 2nd week of the 2023 SAG/AFTRA strike
Jamie Lynn Spears seen on the picket lines supporting SAG-AFTRA.

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

"This is the Union's choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses, and more," the statement continued.

Among those striking in recent weeks was stunt coordinator Mike Massa, who joined picket lines in Atlanta while he walked on a stage holding a "SAG-AFTRA on Strike" sign — all while being lit on fire. A "fire team" was reportedly nearby.

Massa — who spent 10 months working on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as one of Harrison Ford's stunt doubles — gathered with others at Covert Camera Vehicles alongside stunt performer Elena Sanchez, who read aloud, "Eighty-seven percent of the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members make less than $26,000 a year. Which means they do not qualify for health insurance," per WSB-TV.

In a joint post from Sanchez and Massa, the pair wrote, "We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP."

Related Articles
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are seen arriving on a date night with some friends at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica.
Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out for L.A. Date Night with Girlfriend 070 Shake — See the Photos!
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Nickname for Friend Sandra Bullock in Birthday Tribute: 'Sand-Da-La!!'
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal Got 'Gladiator 2' Role After Producers Saw Him Shirtless in a Play: 'It Was Electric'
Lena Dunham's 'Polly Pocket' Script for Lily Collins Is 'Great,' Producer Says After 'Barbie' Success
Lena Dunham's 'Polly Pocket' Script for Lily Collins Is 'Great,' Producer Says After 'Barbie' Success
Luke Grimes Says Hugh Grant Was His 'North Star' as He Filmed New Movie: 'Romantic Comedy God'
Luke Grimes Says Hugh Grant Was His 'North Star' as He Filmed New Movie: 'Romantic Comedy God' (Exclusive)
Steven Spielberg attends "Back To The Future: The Musical" gala performance; Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back"
Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney Go to the Movies Together for 'Oppenheimer' in the Hamptons
Ryan Reynolds Wishes âStunningâ Sandra Bullock Happy Birthday with Joke About Their âProposalâ Nude Scene
Ryan Reynolds Wishes 'Stunning' Sandra Bullock a Happy Birthday with Joke About Their 'Proposal' Nude Scene
Kate McKinnon and Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig and Kate McKinnon Made 'Strange Musicals' Together in College Years Before ‘Barbie’ (Exclusive)
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Reveals He Was Once Held at Gunpoint Trying to Protect the Gunman's Girlfriend
Stunt performer protesting in support of SAG AFTRA in Atlanta https://www.instagram.com/p/CvFxO2zg16d/?hl=en CR: Elena Sanchez/Instagram
'Indiana Jones' Stunt Performer Lights Himself on Fire During SAG Strike Rally: 'Tired of Being Burned'
Jessica Chastain is seen at the SAG-AFTRA Strike in Times Square
Jessica Chastain Serves Up Some Serious Style in a Denim Jumpsuit While Supporting the SAG-AFTRA Strike
Barbie Movie, The Dark Knight, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale
'Barbie' Beats 'Dark Knight' to Become Biggest Monday Box Office for Warner Bros. with $26M: Report
Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in First Trailer for 'Golda'
Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in 'Golda' Trailer
Greta Gerwig Barbie Line
Greta Gerwig Included Gynecology Line in 'Barbie' So Girls Wouldn't Be 'Embarrassed' of Their Bodies
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
tep Brothers. STUDIO: Columbia Pictures. PLOT: Two spoiled guys (Ferrell and Reilly) become competitive stepbrothers after their single parents get hitched
'Step Brothers' Turns 15! Everything the Cast Has Said About a Potential Sequel: 'We Had Some Great Ideas'