Cole Sprouse Teases His Fans with Foot Fetishes: 'It's Okay ... I See You All Engaging'

Cole Sprouse appears to be toe-tally enjoying his summer vacation.

Over the weekend, the Riverdale star, 30, posted an eye-catching photo on Instagram casually showing off a closeup of his foot as he posed on a chair outside on a sunny day.

“Lately…” he captioned the picture.

The post, which has garnered over 1 million likes, quickly sparked a wide range of comments. The responses varied from people being grossed out to others finding it funny to some fans thirsting over the toes picture.

The actor noticed the attention and responded with a selfie on his Instagram story to tease his fans for being foot fetishists.

“It’s okay to like the foot photo,” he wrote. “You don’t have to lie. I see you all engaging with it.”

His Riverdale costar Mark Consuelos, who plays Veronica (Camila Mendes)'s father Hiram Lodge, joined in on the fun. “Wiki- feet going crazy right now,” he commented on the post.

This isn’t the first time Sprouse has shared, er, unique photos of himself on social media. Last year, he posted a “cheeky” mirror picture showing off his bare butt.

“Good morning to my publicity team,” he captioned it jokingly.

Additionally, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum has a second Instagram account, @camera_duels, which is “dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first.”

Sprouse recently wrapped filming on the seventh and final season of The CW’s Riverdale. He has played Jughead Jones — a modern, edgier take on the classic Archie Comics character — since the series premiered in 2017.

Riverdale was initially a teen drama centered around a group of high school students navigating everyday life and relationships as they attempted to solve the murder of their classmate Jason Blossom. Later seasons of the series embraced genre bending and played with supernatural elements like time travel, superpowers and witches.

Season 7, which is currently airing on The CW, sees the characters back in the '50s as high schoolers with no memories of their former lives.

In a 2022 interview with GQ, Sprouse expressed his desire for Riverdale to end, telling the magazine that the cast was ready to “wrap it up with a bow.”