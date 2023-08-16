Cole Sprouse Claims He Received 'Nasty' and 'Criminal' Backlash from Fans After Lili Reinhart Split

The 'Riverdale' star says he is used to having a "lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones' houses," but he thinks fans crossed the line with alleged "death threats"

By
Published on August 16, 2023 12:56PM EDT
Cole Sprouse attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) // BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Lili Reinhart attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: John Shearer/Getty

Cole Sprouse is looking back on the darker aspects of his split from Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart

When the on-and-off-screen exes announced their real-world breakup in 2020, Sprouse says they were both met with backlash from fans that went far beyond nasty comments on the internet. 

“I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses. Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff,” he told Vulture

Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam" -- Image Number: RVD401b_0243.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica and Casey Cott as Kevin -- Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW -- Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Robert Falconer/The CW

Sprouse, 31, acknowledged he and Reinhart, 26, haven't been the only Riverdale stars to face fan uproar after a split. 

"And I do think it’s because at least four of us at this table have dated our coworkers,” Sprouse continued, referencing the former relationship between castmates Camila Mendes and Charles Melton. “Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like? Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.”

Sprouse has previously acknowledged that his and Reinhart's breakup was "really hard for both of us,” particularly because they had to keep working together.

"I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other," he admitted on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "We're good friends now, which is awesome. We work really well together now."

All the Riverdale exes are now in new relationships: Reinhart is now dating Jack Martin, while Sprouse has started a relationship with Ari Fournier; Mendes is in a relationship with Rudy Mancuso, and a source told PEOPLE Melton has been “quietly dating” Chloe Bennet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of Riverdale’s final season air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Related Articles
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Love Addiction Is 'a Real Thing' That 'Explains' Her Relationship with Tom Sandoval
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says 'Nothing' Happened to Cause Jason Tartick Split but They Stopped Prioritizing Each Other
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco's Partner Got Wise to Her 'Big Bang' Fame Only After His Family 'Kept Calling Her Penny'
TLC SISTER WIVES CAST
TLC's Sister Wives Reflect on the 'Domino Effect' That Toppled 3 of Kody's 4 Marriages in 14 Months (Exclusive)
This week, Charity and the remaining men venture to Stevenson, Washington, for a week full of scenic dates that will take their love to new heights and test their survival skills. Later, drama erupts when a surprise guest crashes the cocktail party. MONDAY, JULY 17 on ABC. CHARITY LAWSON, XAVIER
Bachelorette Charity Lawson Tells 1 Ex She Gave Him 'A Lot More Grace' Than She Should Have During 'Men Tell All'
Angela Deem and Kalani Faagata
90 Day's Kalani and Angela Get Hammered, Bond over Cheating Husbands and Their Ability to 'F--- a Bitch Up'
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Posts Quote About Having 'High Standards' After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Meri Brown on 'Letting Go' amid Facing 'Season of Change' After Split: 'This Is My Evolution'
"'OutDaughtered': Will Hazel Find Out She's 'Out of the Woods' at a Make-or-Break Doctor's Visit?
'OutDaughtered': Will Hazel Find Out She's 'Out of the Woods' at a Make-or-Break Doctor's Visit? (Exclusive)
Brynn Whitfield at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023
RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Says She Attempted Suicide in First Grade amid Family Trauma: 'Scared out of My Mind'
Drew Sidora
'RHOA': Drew Sidora Called Now-Ex Ralph 'Embarrassing' as Marriage 'Spiraled' and He Vacated Their Bedroom
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Has Girls' Night Out to Celebrate Sister's Birthday amid Joe Manganiello Divorce
Stephen Amell
Stephen Amell Walks the Picket Line After Backtracking on Comments About 'Frustrating' Actors' Strike
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Opens Up About His Turbulent Teens Through 'Therapeutic' New Music
90 Day Fiancee, David and Sheila
90 Day: David Offers to Pay for Home Fixes for an 'Embarrassed,' Grieving Sheila After Her Mother's Fatal Fall
90 Day Fiance recap
'90 Day': Tyray Cozies Up to the Real Carmella but Isn't 'Any Closer' to Knowing Who's Catfished Him for 4 Years
90 Day Fiance recap
90 Day's Christian Gets 'Defensive' as Cleo Confronts Him — with a Friend in Tow — for Lying About Sex