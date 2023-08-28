Cole Sprouse Cuddles Girlfriend Ari Fournier — and Their Pup Gets in Some Kisses! — in Intimate Birthday Video

Cole Sprouse is showering his girlfriend Ari Fournier with all the love on her 25th birthday!

To celebrate the occasion, the Riverdale star, 31, shared an adorable video of them and their pup on Instagram on Monday.

The clip shows the couple laying in bed sharing a kiss as their dog jumps in and affectionately licks them both, with Etta James' "A Sunday Kind of Love" playing in the background.

"It’s @ariloufournier day today," he captioned the the sweet video, "just like every other day. 🎂" He also showed off several pictures of her on his Instagram story.

Sprouse began dating the model in January 2021. The duo was spotted publicly holding hands in Vancouver, Canada in March 2021, as seen in photos first obtained by Page Six.

They celebrated their two-year anniversary in January, with Fournier posting on Instagram: "2 years ??! Someone please explain to me how did it go by so fast 🫀❤️."

Earlier in August, the model gave her boyfriend his own birthday shoutout. She shared an intimate black-and-white photo of the two of them on Instagram, captioned, "I’m so lucky to share this life with you. Currently eating our bento boxes and holding hands in the park ❤️ I love you, happy birthday my love."

In a March episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Sprouse expressed his gratitude and love for Fournier, praising their "level of compatibility."

"The current relationship I'm in has woke me up to what real compatibility and trust looks like in a way that I have never had before," the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum said to host Alex Cooper at the time. "It's been two years and some change and it's felt like a week... it's been incredible."

"I've never experienced this level of compatibility," he added. "And it's made me look back on my youth and go, 'Well, you really didn't know,' which is nuts."

Prior to dating Fournier, the actor was in an on-and-off relationship with his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart, 26. The pair were first romantically linked in 2017 before permanently splitting in March of 2020. He confirmed their breakup in an Instagram post that August.

"I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he wrote about Reinhart at the time. "I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward."

In the same Call Her Daddy episode, Sprouse called the split "really hard" and acknowledged that he and his ex both did "quite a bit of damage" to each other.

In an August interview with Vulture, the actor claimed he received death threats from Riverdale fans as a result of the breakup, alleging, "I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses. Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff."

