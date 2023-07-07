Cold Stone’s 'Barbie' Ice Cream Trend Is a Happier Twist on the Grimace Shake Videos

Step aside Grimace, we’re in Barbie’s world now.

To celebrate the release of the Barbie movie in theaters July 21, Cold Stone Creamery teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel to release a new Barbie-inspired ice cream flavor. TikTok users were quick to incorporate this bright pink treat into milkshakes, spurring a new wave of taste-testing videos with a very different outcome from the trending Grimace Shake videos users created in June.

The new flavor inspired by the film, “Pink Cotton Candy,” is, as the name suggests, a bright pink ice cream, made to pay homage to Barbie.

Cold Stone releases a new Barbie ice cream flavor. Cold Stone Creamery

The chain suggests incorporating the flavor into one of their signature “Creations” or using it in a cake. The brand has offerings inspired by the film like the “All the Glitters is Pink Creation;” which features the ice cream, graham cracker pie crust, sprinkles and whipped topping; or the “Best Cake Ever;” which is an ice cream cake made with yellow cake, tons of sprinkles, pink cotton candy ice cream and lots of frosting.

However, many customers have been enjoying the sweet new flavor in milkshakes and making them the star in a Barbie film of their own.

Unlike the Grimace Shake trend — where TikTok creators were taste-testing the special menu item and using it in mini horror movie clips — users take a sip of the bright pink drink and, with a quick spin, are instantly transformed into a fully Barbie-fied version of themselves.

Videos, which are generally being created by men at this time, show these creators performing femininity and embracing the Barbiecore aesthetic with wigs, skirts, heels and more.

After their transformation, Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” plays in the background as video creators let out a “Yaaas,” before the video cuts out.

It's a positive spin on the Grimace Shake trend, which saw TikTokers acting as though they’ve died or have been possessed after trying the shake.

Creator @whistlin_gasoline seems to be the first user to make a video of this iteration of the Barbie Shake trend, though some creators, like @jackwbowen, made taste-testing videos that were more akin to the original Grimace Shake trend that took over TikTok in June.