Cohutta Lee Grindstaff and Katelyn Corley Welcome First Baby: 'Don't Quite Have the Words'

'The Challenge' and 'Real World: Sydney' alum proposed to Katelyn Corley in November and have since referred to each other as husband and wife

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on June 22, 2023 12:42PM EDT
cohutta lee grindstaff baby
Photo:

cohutta lee grindstaff/instagram

Cohutta Lee Grindstaff is a dad!

The Challenge and Real World alum, 39, welcomed his first baby, daughter Scout James Grindstaff, with Katelyn Corley on Saturday, June 10, the couple shared in an Instagram post earlier this week.

The reality star shared a sweet series of photos of the new parents with their newborn baby girl.

"I don't quite have the words for this Father's Day. I was blessed to come from a long line of world class fathers. I only hope I can live up to that," Grindstaff began his caption.

"That being said Katelyn and I would like to introduce the world to Scout James Grindstaff. She was born June 10, 2023 in the afternoon and weighed 4.4 pounds. She's the absolute cutest, sweetest lil nugget on Earth and we could not be any more proud."

"Simply not possible. Thank you to everyone for the love and support it means the world to us. Happy Father's Day boys!!!!! Whoooooooo!!!!," he concluded the caption.

This is the first child for Grindstaff and Corley, who got engaged in November 2022 and have since referred to each other as husband and wife.

In March, the couple revealed that their baby had been diagnosed with Down syndrome in an Instagram post that documented their journey with genetic testing.

"1/3/2023 The day we go our little angel's official Down Syndrome diagnosis. I might cry, I might smile or do both at the same time if you ask me how I'm feeling about this," Corley wrote. "I want our little girl to know that we couldn't love her more and I make sure she hears this everyday while she's growing in my belly."

The couple got engaged in November 2022, with Corley posting the exciting news to her Instagram. "I got to give the easiest yes of my life last night," she wrote in the caption.

"Cohutta Lee, my life is so much brighter with you in it," the makeup artist continued in her caption. "Thank you for loving me like you do. You make me one happy woman. Let's do this forever thing, partner!!"

Corley added: "If my daddy could have hand-picked my partner, there's no doubt it would be you."

According to previous Instagram posts on Corley's account, the two have been dating for more than three years.

