Cody Longo's cause of death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, the Days of Our Lives star died of "chronic ethanol abuse." The document classified Longo’s manner of death as natural, but noted there was alcohol bottles at the scene.

PEOPLE has reached out to the coroner as well as Longo's rep for comment.

Longo died on Feb. 7 at the age of 34. He was found by authorities in bed at a residence in Austin, Texas, TMZ reported — though authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that Longo's death did not happen under suspicious circumstances.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Feb. 10, the actor's wife Stephanie Longo paid tribute to her late husband following his death. "Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated," she shared, of the couple's three young children. "He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."



Cody Longo. Vertical Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

Cody's manager Alex Gittelson also remembered his "dear friend for over a decade."

"My heart breaks for his beautiful family," he said of Longo, who also appeared in Hollywood Heights. "He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year."

Gittelson added, "Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”



Cody Longo. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Stephanie later opened up about the range of emotions she's felt after Cody's death in a heartfelt post on Instagram shared on Feb. 26.



“I’ve cried... I’ve screamed... I’m angry... I feel bitter… I’m laughing, thinking back at our silly moments together, I’m crying happy tears looking back on our beautiful life,” she wrote alongside a series of black and white snapshots of Cody with their kids. “I'm mourning the life we could’ve had… I’m beating myself up thinking I could’ve done more to save you…"

"I have lost a part of myself… a part of me left with you that day," Stephanie continued. "We miss your smile, your laugh, your hugs, your cuddles... the prayers you would pray over us every night.:

She went on to say that Cody "fought for so long." She wrote: "You fought for our family. The babies and I will never understand or grasp why your fight came to an end…but we know you are pain FREE and at peace in heaven with Jesus. I know you are the MOST beautiful angel watching over us. We love you... forever and always…🌹.”

The talent agency founder added two phrases to her post — "mental health is real" and "f--- addiction," both in hashtag. “We threw you the most beautiful celebration this weekend... I know you were smiling down on us hunny!!🤍,” she concluded the tribute to her husband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Cody played Nicholas Alamain — the son of Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell) — on Days of Our Lives for eight episodes back in 2011. Other acting credits include Make It or Break It and Nashville. In addition to acting, he was also a singer and released his debut solo single “Atmosphere” in 2012.

In January 2021, Cody pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in Colorado relating to a 2019 incident with a 9-year-old girl, according to Clarksville Now.

Cody was arrested in January 2020 and charged with a class 4 felony, sex assault on a child, according to court records obtained by the outlet. (The felony charges were dropped following the plea.) He was arrested in November 2020 too on a domestic assault charge after his wife told police he shoved her in the face with his forearm, according to a police report obtained by the outlet.

At time of Cody's November arrest, his lawyer Iris Eytan released a statement regarding the sex assault on a child charge, sharing in part, "Overwhelming evidence unequivocally disproves and refutes the allegations in the affidavit. Other than the evidence of innocence revealed in the actual, not summarized, interviews in the affidavit, additional evidence completely exonerates him," per Clarksville Now.

Eytan added in the statement, "This evidence includes opinions by a very experienced and licensed polygrapher, and a psychologist. These experts determined that Cody Longo was truthful when he denied the claims in the affidavit, and that he is not a risk to minors, and the accusations are unfounded."

