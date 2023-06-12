Cody Gifford's Pregnant Wife Erika Shows Off Maternity Style in Black Gown — See Her Bump!

Cody Gifford's wife Erika is nailing her maternity style!

Gifford — who is the son of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford — and his wife Erika, 30, attended a friend's wedding in New York City and dressed up for the occasion.

On Sunday, Erika posted a series of photos on Instagram, including a photo of the couple where Erika wears a body-con, off-the-shoulder black dress and places a hand under her bump.

"🫶 My cup runneth over. Cheers to the sweetest newlyweds," she captioned the post. "💕 & a special shout-out to Frankie's grandma who loved on and watched him all weekend."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple have been married since September 2020 and share son Frankie, 12 months.

Earlier this month, Cody, 33, and Erika shared their happy news on Instagram as part of Erika's weekly "Frankie's Friday" series.

"Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," she captioned a video that shows her and the soon-to-be family of four in her doctor's office laughing together before a montage of photos that shows the little boy holding the pregnancy test.

"✨ Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week 😂🫶💕💙 Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2."

Previously appearing on Today, the former daytime co-host opened up about spending time with grandson Frankie on her own birthday.

When asked about the infant's personality, Kathie Lee, 69, raved, "He's Cody all over again, he really is."

As photos of Frankie appeared, Hoda Kotb noted that the little one "looks exactly like Cody."

"He does, he looks a lot like Cody," Gifford agreed. "And they are amazing parents."

The new arrival will be the third grandchild for Kathie Lee, who is also awaiting the arrival of daughter Cassidy Gifford and husband Ben Wierda's first baby.

Cassidy first announced her exciting pregnancy news back in December. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy shared in the caption.

"A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas," she added in the heartwarming announcement.

Cassidy commented on her sister-in-law's exciting announcement, writing, "Can’t get over the greatest news! Love you guys can’t wait to meet the precious little one ♥️."