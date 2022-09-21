These Are the 10 Best Cocokind Products of 2022

In the age of “clean” aesthetics and lengthy skincare regimens, it’s easy to get swept away in self-care chaos. We are so overpowered by the sheer amount of skincare that is available to us today, it can be hard to know what is actually good for our skin — and what works for it, too. Priscilla Tsai, the CEO and founder of Cocokind, recognized this in the beauty industry and took her shot at bridging the gap between trustworthy skincare and an individualized, simplified routine for people with sensitive and acne prone skin.

Prior to becoming the CEO of her own skincare company, Tsai was an investment banker on Wall Street who experienced painful bouts of acne and sensitive skin issues throughout her life. “Every day I would apply moisturizer in the dark because my face would sting so badly, my eyes would water, and it was a terrible experience both physically and psychologically,” she recalls — an experience that would shape her future mission.

No matter what products Tsai used, her skin was consistently inflamed and uncomfortable, to the point where she dove into researching the ingredients in her skincare and discovering that most of her money was going towards inadequate formulas and aesthetically-pleasing packaging. This inconsistency in the skincare industry compelled her to develop a product that was friendly to sensitive skin like hers and delivered the results it promised.

“The aspirational marketing that was so omnipresent in the beauty industry at the time made me feel so alone,” Tsai tells PEOPLE. “I wanted to create a company that empowered the consumer with more education, transparency, and confidence.”

Cocokind shifts the focus away from flashy packaging and marketing and instead leans into making products full of hydrating ingredients at an affordable price. “Cocokind is for anyone — whether they’re breaking out, feeling sensitive, or maintaining a glow — who wants effective, gentle skincare with a side of self-acceptance,” says Tsai.

Like many other noteworthy skincare lines, Cocokind is gaining traction on TikTok and users are raving about the Ceramide Barrier Serum and Turmeric Illuminating Solution. If you have sensitive skin and are looking to show your skin barrier a little TLC or simply want to use sustainably-made products, Cocokind could be for you.

Keep reading to get the scoop on our favorite products from Cocokind.