These Are the 10 Best Cocokind Products of 2022

Cocokind In the age of “clean” aesthetics and lengthy skincare regimens, it’s easy to get swept away in self-care chaos. We are so overpowered by the sheer amount of skincare that is available to us today, it can be hard to know what is actually good for our skin — and what works for it, too. Priscilla Tsai, the CEO and founder of Cocokind, recognized this in the beauty industry and took her shot at bridging the gap between trustworthy skincare and an individualized, simplified routine for people with sensitive and acne prone skin. Prior to becoming the CEO of her own skincare company, Tsai was an investment banker on Wall Street who experienced painful bouts of acne and sensitive skin issues throughout her life. “Every day I would apply moisturizer in the dark because my face would sting so badly, my eyes would water, and it was a terrible experience both physically and psychologically,” she recalls — an experience that would shape her future mission. No matter what products Tsai used, her skin was consistently inflamed and uncomfortable, to the point where she dove into researching the ingredients in her skincare and discovering that most of her money was going towards inadequate formulas and aesthetically-pleasing packaging. This inconsistency in the skincare industry compelled her to develop a product that was friendly to sensitive skin like hers and delivered the results it promised. “The aspirational marketing that was so omnipresent in the beauty industry at the time made me feel so alone,” Tsai tells PEOPLE. “I wanted to create a company that empowered the consumer with more education, transparency, and confidence.” Cocokind shifts the focus away from flashy packaging and marketing and instead leans into making products full of hydrating ingredients at an affordable price. “Cocokind is for anyone — whether they’re breaking out, feeling sensitive, or maintaining a glow — who wants effective, gentle skincare with a side of self-acceptance,” says Tsai. Like many other noteworthy skincare lines, Cocokind is gaining traction on TikTok and users are raving about the Ceramide Barrier Serum and Turmeric Illuminating Solution. If you have sensitive skin and are looking to show your skin barrier a little TLC or simply want to use sustainably-made products, Cocokind could be for you. Keep reading to get the scoop on our favorite products from Cocokind. Our Top Picks Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum at Amazon Jump to Review Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser at Amazon Jump to Review Cocokind AHA Jelly Cleanser at Ulta Jump to Review Cocokind Turmeric Illuminating Solution at Amazon Jump to Review Cocokind Turmeric Spot Treatment at Amazon Jump to Review Cocokind Probiotic Acne Serum at Amazon Jump to Review Cocokind Vitamin C Serum with Sea Grape Caviar at Amazon Jump to Review Cocokind Texture Smoothing Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Cocokind Daily SPF at Amazon Jump to Review Cocokind Silk SPF at Amazon Jump to Review Our Top Picks Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum Cocokind View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Having a protected skin barrier is the key to healthy skin, so it only makes sense that the Ceramide Barrier Serum is Cocokind’s best-selling product, thanks to its super hydrating formula and skin-plumping properties. While anyone can benefit from a little skin hydration, this serum is especially great for dry and sensitive skin. The formula is crafted with ceramides and lipids that seal in the moisture your skin naturally creates while giving it a boost with natural oils and fats. Apply this serum after toner and before your moisturizer to seal those nutrients in and fortify your natural skin barrier. If you’re someone who has dry skin and is weary of trying new products due to sensitivities, then fear not, because this ceramide serum is here to calm your skin and your nerves. And, thanks to their flexible return policy, you can experience the transformative effects of this serum to see if it’s for you. If it’s not, you can get a full refund within 30 days of purchasing. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 1 ounce | Key ingredients: Ceramides, lipids (fatty acids, cholesterol, squalane), ceramide precursors (caprooyl phytosphingosine + caprooyl sphingosine), beta glucan | Best for: Soothing, nourishing, plumping, hydrating Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target We all know the importance of cleansing your face in the morning and night —don’t you dare fall asleep without taking your makeup off! But some cleansers can feel harsh against skin with pre-existing acne or irritation, so finding the right cleanser for the job takes a little effort. The Oil to Milk Cleanser works exactly like it sounds — first as a light oil, and upon contact with water, it is activated into a milk that gently works into the skin to wash away the day’s buildup of oil, sebum, and oxidized cosmetics. It’s a soothing formula that “dissolves dirt and makeup without stripping skin” — a statement that many other face washes and makeup wipes cannot stand due to the drying properties of popular alcohol-based ingredients. You can use this cleanser however many times you prefer in the day thanks to its moisturizing formula and gentle performance on sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 2.9 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Fermented oat and oat lipid complex, organic oil blend | Best for: Soothing, replenishing, moisturizing, softening Cocokind AHA Jelly Cleanser Cocokind View On Ulta View On Target View On Cocokind.com If you’ve ever spent some time in front of the mirror picking at your skin (we won’t judge, we’ve done it too), then you probably know that you have some clogged pores begging for attention. Unfortunately, we know that this picking technique is quite harmful to the skin, so opt for a clarifying cleanser for a safer and much gentler way to clear those pores. The AHA Jelly Cleanser is a hydrating face wash that gently exfoliates and decongests your pores as you wash. The triad of hibiscus flower acid for even skin, fermented grape extract for de-gunking and blend of betaine, and hyaluronic acid and glycerin for hydration makes a nourishing formula that not only cleanses the skin but performs a mini-facial with each use. We know how tempting it is to break out the comedone extractor, but before you go prodding at your skin’s delicate surface, try your hand at this jelly cleanser for a gentle yet powerful solution to clogged pores. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 2.9 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Hibiscus flower acids, fermented grape extract, betaine, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin | Best for: Clarifying, smoothing, decongesting, hydrating Remove Blackheads, Oil, and Excess Grime With Our Top Pore Strips Cocokind Turmeric Illuminating Solution Cocokind View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Turmeric has many health benefits when added to your smoothies and meals, but it has some major complexion-improving properties when included in your skincare, as well. The Turmeric Illuminating Solution is an antioxidant-packed toner that aims to balance uneven skin tones or spot-treat dark spots and acne scars. But you don’t need to reserve this toner for your face — the formula is effective on all parts of the body, so you can use it to provide tone-evening results from head to toe. This product is the perfect second act after cleansing your face, as the small doses of PHA (polyhydroxy acid, an anti-aging agent), glycolic acid (a gentle exfoliant), and mandelic acid (for hydration) come together to delicately remove dead skin and reveal even-toned skin. This formula is perfect for someone who’s a bit blemish-prone, as it is non-comedogenic and safely removes excess oil buildup from the skin without stripping the barrier of its natural moisture. Even skin is attainable for anyone with this toner — regardless of acne, scarring, dark spots or more. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 4 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Turmeric, 2% PHA, 2% mandelic acid, 3% glycolic acid | Best for: Brightening, evening, smoothing Cocokind Turmeric Spot Treatment View On Amazon View On Target View On Cocokind.com Staying on the turmeric theme, next up is the Turmeric Mask Stick, a product that is getting some well-deserved attention on TikTok, thanks to its spot-treating and clarifying results. This stick is designed to be rubbed directly onto blemishes and dark spots, and it’s been made popular for its ability to clean out clogged pores almost instantly. It also evens out the skin tone where discoloration or spots are present. Its makeup is primarily — you guessed it — organic turmeric root powder, but is supplemented with organic tea tree oil for soothing benefits and organic ginger root powder to provide protection against oxidative damage. This stick can be used whenever it’s needed during the day, but be sure to take into account the yellow cast that will be left in its wake after application (so essentially, apply it when you’re not wearing makeup). Let the product sit on the skin for about 20 minutes for best results — you can even apply it before going to bed, but just be sure to lay a towel over your pillow to protect your sheets from turmeric stains. Use this stick before the Turmeric Illuminating Solution and your skin will be good as new, all thanks to the healing benefits of this one natural ingredient. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 0.5 ounces | Key ingredients: Organic turmeric root powder, organic ginger root powder, organic tea tree oil | Best for: Evening, brightening, softening, clarifying Cocokind Probiotic Acne Serum Cocokind View On Amazon View On Target View On Cocokind.com Whether acne is a consistent occurrence for you or you only get a pimple here or there, the Probiotic Acne Serum is a product that you should have in your collection. This serum is “a uniquely gentle acne product because it has 1.5 percent salicylic acid alongside probiotics and beta-glucan to keep the acid from drying out the skin,” Tsai shares, diving into the technicalities of the ingredients. These acids and healthy bacteria are ideal for spot-treating acne, blackheads, and clogged pores, yet you can use the serum all over your face for an ultra-clarified effect. While some acne treatments can be quite drying, this serum is uniquely made to not only decongest pores and blemishes, but it also hydrates the barrier while reducing the production of excess oil. Its gentle ingredients make this serum a safe choice for even the most skeptical and sensitive users, earning its place as one of the brand’s best-selling products. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 1 ounce | Key ingredients: 1.5% salicylic acid, probiotics, beta-glucan | Best for: Clarifying, decongesting, hydrating Cocokind Vitamin C Serum with Sea Grape Caviar Cocokind View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Vitamin C is a key ingredient for brightening skincare products, but the Vitamin C Serum with Sea Grape Caviar is here to not only even and illuminate the skin tone, but it also provides a healthy dose of antioxidant protection. Derived from algae in the Philippines’ Bohol Sea, sea grape caviar is a unique addition to this serum because it acts as a natural moisturizer due to its ability to retain water. This product is ideal for anyone with dry and sensitive skin, since its other ingredients, sodium ascorbyl phosphate and sodium hyaluronate, work together to stimulate collagen production and protect against environmental stressors that can strip the skin barrier of waterThis innovative blend of ingredients is what makes this serum so popular for dry-skin users, especially during colder months of the year. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 1 fluid ounce | Key ingredients: Sodium ascorbyl phosphate, sea grape caviar extract, sodium hyaluronate | Best for: Brightening, hydrating, evening Cocokind Texture Smoothing Cream Cocokind View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target The last step in a standard skincare routine is typically a moisturizer, and what better way to seal in those serums than with the Texture Smoothing Cream? Tsai calls this a “fan-favorite for lightweight hydration,” thanks to its comforting blend of antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamins that seal the deal on supple skin. Its thin and easily blendable consistency makes this lotion a versatile product, so it can be both a great base for your makeup and a hydrating mask for nighttime. The celery-based product is supplemented with squalane and tsubaki seed oil, two natural sources of hydration that smooth over imperfections and larger pores while creating glass-like skin. Start and finish off your day with the Texture Smoothing Cream to improve the appearance of your skin texture and moisturize your skin barrier. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 1.7 ounces | Key ingredients: Celery superseded complex, tsubaki seed oil, squalane | Best for: Smoothing, softening, moisturizing Cocokind Daily SPF View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Rays, rays, go away! Well, only when they’re hitting unprotected skin. Sprawl out in the sun worry-free with the Daily SPF, a mineral-based sunscreen and moisturizer complex that protects the skin from UVA rays (which can speed up the aging process) and UVB rays (which give you those super pink sunburns). The “mineral only” sunscreen is SPF 32 and fit for daily use — no matter how sunny or gloomy it is outside, since harmful rays are always present, even if you can’t see them. Not only does this formula have what it takes to prevent sun damage, it also utilizes the nutrients within microalga phaeodactylum tricornutum extract, which forms a barrier against the pollution and dirt that can come into contact with your skin as the result of city life. So whether you’re beachside or downtown, the Daily SPF will shield your skin from the elements of the outdoors. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 1.7 ounces | Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, blue phytoplankton spirulina maxima extract, microalga phaeodactylum tricornutum extract, rice starch | Best for: Protecting, moisturizing Cocokind Silk SPF Cocokind View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Not unlike its sunscreen sister, the Silk SPF is a hybrid between a chemical and mineral sunscreen moisturizer with SPF 30. Tested across a variety of skin tones, this formula is fortified with banana blossom, zinc oxide and homosalate (a chemical agent in sunscreen that protects the skin barrier from UVB rays). These ingredients work together to increase moisturization across all skin tones and prevent breakouts, even on those with acne-prone skin. Tsai explains how the Silk SPF uses “a hybrid protection for [a] sheer, dewy finish,” serving as the perfect base for foundation and concealer. Or wear it on its own to elicit a lit-from-within glow. Similarly to its Daily SPF counterpart, this half-chemical sunscreen is formulated to protect against environmental stressors outside of UV rays, like air pollutants. Between these two sunscreens, your skin is duly protected against the harsh elements outside and the acne-inducing effects that unnatural, pore-clogging formulas can incite. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 1.7 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, homosalate, banana blossom | Best for: Protecting, hydrating, moisturizing Frequently Asked Questions What makes Cocokind different from other similar brands on the market? “At Cocokind, we’re committed to thoughtful formulations for sensitive skin, responsible marketing, [and] transparent products,” says CEO and founder, Priscilla Tsai. “And over the course of almost eight years, we’ve proven that we are continuously learning and still as dedicated to these values as ever.”While other brands may peddle subpar formulas in pleasing packaging, Cocokind is determined to be the real deal. As aforementioned, the brand puts the most emphasis on the health of the skin barrier and hydration — specifically for sensitive and acne-prone skin. From personal experience, Tsai recognized the lack of gentle products for irritated skin barriers, and decided to be the catalyst for change for those with skin types like hers. How do I use Cocokind’s Turmeric Illuminating Solution? The Cocokind Turmeric Illuminating Solution utilizes turmeric, an ingredient that has been used in South Asian skincare and cosmetics for centuries upon centuries. It is recommended that this product is used between three and five times a week, and it is safe to use whether it’s morning or night. To use, dispense four to five drops into the palm of your hand, rub your hands together gently and pat the skin on your face, neck, and decolletage (or anywhere else that needs a bit of exfoliation and tone-evening). This step should be taken after cleansing your face, and then followed by a hydrating serum, moisturizer, and then SPF if you are headed out into the sun. Is Cocokind all-natural? Cocokind prides itself on being a botanical-forward brand, researching each and every ingredient that goes into their products and approaching skincare from a scientific angle. Using natural products means the world to Cocokind, and sustainability does, too.Ethical sourcing, production, and dispersion are at the forefront of this brand’s mission (along with sensitive skincare, of course). “We believe that sustainability efforts should be rooted in substance and data,” says Tsai. “We measure our carbon footprint, provide transparent carbon labeling on each product, and set tangible goals for reduction while funding carbon offsets through meaningful, long-lasting projects.” Take Our Word For It Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer for PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has also written for InStyle, Shape, Southern Living, and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice at Dotdash Meredith. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. For this story, she spoke with Priscilla Tsai, the CEO and founder of Cocokind.