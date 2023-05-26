Coco Rocha Says She Tells Her Daughter Her Job as a Model Is a ‘Talent Show’ (Exclusive)

The supermodel reveals her daughter tells her friends that her mom sells hot dogs because it's easier to explain than modeling

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 04:00 PM
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha. Photo:

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea IFF

Explaining her job to her oldest daughter, Ioni James, hasn’t been easy for Coco Rocha

The supermodel, 34, shared a cute anecdote with PEOPLE about her 8-year-old daughter trying to understand what models do. 

“Forever I explained my job as a talent show: ‘Mommy shows her talent and people watch,’ “ Rocha tells PEOPLE on the 29th Annual amfAR Gala Cannes red carpet. She also tried explaining that she runs a modeling camp. 

“Why do they come to you?“ her daughter wondered, Rocha relayed.

And when she seriously asked her daughter what she tells her friends, Ioni gave a hilarious response: "'Honestly, I tell them you sell hot dogs.’ Because it is a hard thing to explain to other 8-year-olds.” 

Rocha reveals Ioni still might not fully understand. “In the end, probably, she just says, ‘She's a model. To be honest, I don't really know how to explain your job.’"

The supermodel and her husband, James Conran, share Ioni, as well as son Iver Eames, 5, and daughter Iley Ryn, 2½.

Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Late last year, Rocha spilled some tea, taking to TikTok where she hinted at the catwalk gig she's always "turned down."

After posting a Coco Rocha Model Camp version of the "How I'd Model" challenge, a fan asked Rocha to demonstrate the strut belonging to "a 'specific' problematic brand from the mid-2000s."

The mom of three then shared a video of herself exuberantly waving and blowing kisses without disclosing the brand she was poking fun at. "Always turned down this specific show but I think it goes a lil somethin' like this," she wrote across the video, which has garnered over one million views since its posting.

She continued her subtle shade in the caption, writing, "Air kisses and spray tans were never my thing."

Coco Rocha and daughter Iley Ryn Conran
Coco Rocha and daughter Iley Ryn Conran.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Yet, a user in the comment section pieced together the mystery, hinting that the runway icon was referencing Victoria's Secret. (The infamous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was canceled in 2019 due to rising concerns over the brand's marketing strategies and lack of diversity).

"the brand was problematic but the angels will always be icons," they wrote, referring to the names given to the brand's models.

Rocha then confirmed she was in fact referencing the lingerie company replying, "Oh for sure. Half of them were my closest model friends, we grew up together."

