Before CoCo Lee died following a suicide attempt at age 48 on Sunday, the Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter wrote a lengthy note about her "incredibly difficult year" in her final Instagrampost.

"LOVE & FAITH ~my 2 favorite words that I carry strongly in my heart which I desperately needed to get thru this incredibly difficult year," wrote Lee, whose older sisters Carol and Nancy shared news of her death on Wednesday via social media, in December 2022.

The performer, who voiced Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney's Mulan, continued, "Life seemed unbearable at times but I adapted the attitude of a 'female warrior' to face them head on fearlessly but always had the biggest smile and big fat laughters."

Lee encouraged readers to use the "strength, courage [and] bravery" already within them in order to "gain most precious 'wisdom' which will change ur perspective on life from here onward."

"Be a hungry mind that constantly wanna learn n grow and to gain a treasure chest of wisdom. My goal in 2023 is to share my life story n how i faced major life changing hurdles n still manage to keep a positive attitude," she added.

"I am happy to say I am finally living the real me," said Lee. "It’s the best feeling n I’m grateful everyday to be alive n I get to share my thoughts with u. My dear friends… Be U n Live U! Remember there’s only 1 of u in the world, u r one of a kind."

The internationally recognized musician told followers, "Life can be too short so dare to dream big! Everything in life is a choice so choose what brings u joy n meaning."

While boding "farewell" to 2022, Lee encouraged fans to "live a life of good intentions, truth, have faith in what u do, SMILE [and] choose happy" in 2023: "Be a winner, not a victim."

CoCo Lee in 2018. Visual China Group/Getty

Advising readers to respect one another, avoid judgment and care about people who are "suffering" as well as "mother earth," she asked them to "keep Spreading LOVE & POSITIVITY everywhere."

"I’m a female warrior baby! Just like The Great Wall of China I will never fall," wrote Lee. "If I can overcome anything, so can u! You are not alone, no matter how hard life gets, I’m with u."

In a statement posted on Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, Carol and Nancy explained that CoCo had been experiencing depression for several years.

"With great sadness, we are here [to] break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months," the sisters wrote. "Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her."

CoCo Lee in 2015. Visual China Group/Getty

They continued, "On 2 July, she [attempted] suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July."

A well-known pop star in Asia, CoCo enjoyed career highs in the 1990s and early 2000s. She signed with Sony Music Entertainment in 1996 and her debut album CoCo Lee became the best-selling album that year in Asia, per Reuters. She started as a Mandopop singer but later released albums in Cantonese and English. Her single "Do You Want My Love" made it onto the U.S. music charts, and she dropped her first English album in 1999, titled Just No Other Way.

Her emotional song "A Love Before Time" from the acclaimed film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2001 Academy Awards. She performed the song live at the ceremony that year.

In addition to the Mandarin version of Disney's Mulan, she appeared in films including Lee Xin’s Master of Everything and No Tobacco.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.