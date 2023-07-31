CoCo Lee Laid to Rest in Hong Kong Weeks After She Died by Suicide at Age 48

The Hong Kong-born singer's older sisters Carol and Nancy Lee announced her death on July 5

Updated on July 31, 2023 11:44AM EDT

CoCo Lee has been laid to rest. 

The Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter's funeral was held on Monday at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point, with a public vigil held between 6-10 p.m. 

According to the Associated Press, friends and family, including singers Elva Hsiao and Jenny Tseng, were in attendance.

Nearly 1,000 fans also gathered outside of the funeral hall — which was opened up to the public after a private service — with flowers and signs to pay tribute to the late singer, per Reuters.

The outlet also reported that people "bowed in front of a coffin surrounded by purple and pink flowers," alongside a portrait of the singer that said 'In loving memory of CoCo Lee.'

Earlier this month, her older sister Nancy confirmed via Instagram that a funeral service will also be held on Tuesday. "Thank you for your kind attention," she wrote on July 14. 

The pop star died following a suicide attempt on July 5. She was 48. 

"With great sadness, we are here [to] break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months," Carol and sister Nancy Lee announced on Facebook and Instagram at the time. "Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her. On 2 July, she [attempted] suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July."

The sisters also acknowledged that 2023 marked the 30th anniversary of CoCo’s singing career. "In the past 29 years, she’s won countless international acclaims with top selling songs and has left audience w an astounding impression of her excellent live performances," they wrote. "CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!"

CoCo Lee performs during the closing ceremony of the 5th Beijing International Film Festival
CoCo Lee at the 5th Beijing International Film Festival on April 23, 2015.

Visual China Group/Getty

CoCo's siblings went on to praise the medical staff "for their dedication to care throughout the whole process" and that they were "very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister."

"We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel. We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after! Now, our greatest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this poor old lady & allow us time & privacy in healing," they wrote. "Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!"

CoCo signed with Sony Music Entertainment in 1996 and her debut album became the best-selling album that year in Asia, per Reuters. She notably voiced the female warrior Mulan in the 2020 Mandarin version of Disney's Mulan and her song "A Love Before Time" from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2001 Academy Awards.

Additionally, the actress appeared in three films, including Lee Xin’s Master of Everything and No Tobacco.

CoCo was married to Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, former chief executive of Li & Fung, and was stepmother to his two daughters.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

