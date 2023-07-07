Late CoCo Lee's Estranged Husband Pays Tribute as Sister Reveals Singer Faced Health Issues in Final Year

The singer, who died on Wednesday, reportedly underwent surgery for breast cancer last year

By
Rachel DeSantis
Published on July 7, 2023
Coco Lee with her husband Bruce Philip Rockowitz
CoCo Lee and Bruce Rockowitz attend an event in 2016. Photo:

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

The estranged husband of late singer-songwriter CoCo Lee is speaking out alongside his family days after losing the star to suicide.

Bruce Rockowitz, married to Lee since 2011, shared a public obituary remembering the pop star, who died on Wednesday at age 48. The Canadian businessman's note was also signed by Lee's stepdaughters Rachel and Sarah, as well as her older sisters Carol and Nancy.

It began by announcing Lee’s death "after a long fight with depression," and said she was "surrounded by the entire family" at the time of her death.

"CoCo was beautiful inside and out, warm and kind. CoCo was a singer and composer in all aspects and a talented performer who cared for and mentored the younger generation," reads the obit, translated from Chinese. "She was a beloved wife, sweet friend and dear family member. She brought light to everyone around her with her enthusiasm, devotion and sincere personality."

The tribute continued: "Every life she touched will deeply miss her. Her influence will always be shining. Details of her funeral will be announced at a later time."

CoCo Lee performs during the closing ceremony of the 5th Beijing International Film Festival
CoCo Lee performs in Beijing in 2015.

Visual China Group/Getty

Lee and Rockowitz were reportedly separated at the time of her death, according to multiple outlets, including Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News.

The outlet also reported that Lee had endured a difficult past year that involved several health issues, including an operation to treat breast cancer, according to her sister Nancy.

A rep for the late star has not responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Friend and collaborator Jae Chong appeared to confirm news of Lee's cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I'm utterly broken to hear the news about CoCo… I remember when she told me about her illness [a] few months ago I sat in my car crying nonstop," he wrote. "She was suffering from so many different things including secretly battling cancer~ She was a true fighter."

Coco Lee attends Armani Si Passione Perfume event on November 6, 2018 in Shanghai, China
CoCo Lee attends an event in Shanghai in 2018.

Visual China Group/Getty

Lee was hospitalized on July 2 after a suicide attempt and spent several days in a coma before her death, Carol and Nancy said in a social media post announcing the news.

Her sisters said that CoCo had "been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months."

"Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," they wrote.

Though Lee began her career as a Mandopop singer, she later broke through in the United States, and her song "A Love Before Time" from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2001 Academy Awards. She performed the song live at the ceremony that year.

Actress Michelle Yeoh, one of the film's stars, paid tribute to Lee on Instagram after her death, writing that she was "deeply saddened" to have "lost a bright star."

"Coco was the first Chinese to perform at the Oscars, her song A love before time from Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon was nominated for Best Original Song.. we were so proud and always will be," Yeoh wrote. "You and your beautiful voice will be missed. RIP my dear… Heartfelt condolences to Coco’s family and all who love you… 🙏🏻"

Lee also notably voiced the female warrior Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney's Mulan, and sang the Mandarin version of the movie’s classic ballad "Reflection." She appeared in three films, including Lee Xin's Master of Everything and No Tobacco.

In her final Instagram post, which was shared in December, Lee reflected on her "incredibly difficult year," writing that she was able to adopt the "attitude of a 'female warrior'" in order to tackle problems that "seemed unbearable at times."

"I am happy to say I am finally living the real me," said Lee. "It’s the best feeling n I’m grateful everyday to be alive n I get to share my thoughts with u. My dear friends… Be U n Live U! Remember there’s only 1 of u in the world, u r one of a kind."

While bidding "farewell" to 2022, Lee encouraged fans to "live a life of good intentions, truth, have faith in what u do, SMILE [and] choose happy" in 2023: "Be a winner, not a victim."

