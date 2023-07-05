Singer and Voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee Dead by Suicide at Age 48, Siblings Confirm

CoCo Lee has died following a suicide attempt on Sunday. She was 48.

The Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter's older sisters Carol and Nancy Lee announced the news on social media on Wednesday, sharing that she had died earlier in the day. In a statement posted on Facebook and Instagram, they explained that CoCo had been experiencing depression for several years.

"With great sadness, we are here [to] break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months," the sisters wrote. "Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her."

They continued, "On 2 July, she [attempted] suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July."

CoCo Lee performing in Beijing, China in April 2015. Visual China Group/Getty

A well-known pop star in Asia, CoCo enjoyed career highs in the 1990s and early 2000s. She signed with Sony Music Entertainment in 1996 and her debut album CoCo Lee became the best-selling album that year in Asia, per Reuters. She started as a Mandopop singer but later released albums in Cantonese and English. Her single "Do You Want My Love" made it onto the U.S. music charts, and she dropped her first English album in 1999, titled Just No Other Way.

Her emotional song "A Love Before Time" from the acclaimed film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2001 Academy Awards. She performed the song live at the ceremony that year.

The pop star also notably voiced the female warrior Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney's Mulan and sung the Mandarin version of the movie's theme song, "Reflection." She appeared in three films, including Lee Xin’s Master of Everything and No Tobacco.

CoCo was married to Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, former chief executive of Li & Fung. She was stepmother to her husband's two daughters, but did not have biological children herself.



CoCo Lee's sisters said she "worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene.". Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times/Getty

In their Instagram message, CoCo's sisters noted that 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of her singing career.

"CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese," they wrote.

"As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister. We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel."



After thanking the medical staff who cared for their sister over the past few days, Carol and Nancy asked fans to spread positivity in the world in CoCo's honor.

"We hope that everyone will not only miss CoCo, but also share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity, and convey kindness and love to everyone around us, and continue CoCo’s wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness," they wrote.

"Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!" the sisters concluded their message.

