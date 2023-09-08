Coco Gauff’s US Open Match Halted by Climate Change Protester Who Glued Feet to Ground

The incident put play on pause for nearly 50 minutes

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 12:44AM EDT
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff. Photo:

Sarah Stier/Getty 

Coco Gauff’s semifinal US Open tennis match was interrupted due to a group of climate change protesters Thursday evening.

Gauff, 19, and Karolína Muchová were on the court when several individuals caused the game to come to a pause at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

According to the U.S. Tennis Association, the protesters halted play for 49 minutes.

The Tennis Letter shared a video of a portion of the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the clip, Gauff walked over to members of her team and asked, “Should I leave the court?” 

She was instructed not to do so. 

“They said they’re on the phone negotiating like this is a hostage situation,” she added as the individuals seemingly tried to understand what was going on inside of the stadium. 

Coco Gauff
Protesters interrupt US Open tennis match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.

Elsa/Getty

Both Gauff and Muchová, 27, were eventually allowed to leave the court during the prolonged interference. The Atlanta native was up 6-4, 1-0 when the group caused a scene at approximately 8:05 p.m. ET. Shortly thereafter, the players left the court.

Gauff was seen using the downtime to practice hitting a few tennis balls and snacking on fruit. Muchová made use of the break by consulting with a trainer. 

“Following the first game of the second set in the Gauff-Muchova match, play was halted due to a protest conducted by four spectators,” the USTA said in a statement. “Three of the four protesters were escorted out of the stadium without further incident. The fourth protester affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl.”

Coco Gauff
Protesters interrupt US Open tennis match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.

Sarah Stier/Getty 

The organization continued, “Due to the nature of this action, NYPD and medical personnel were needed in order to safely remove this individual from the stadium. The four protesters were taken into NYPD custody."

The group of protesters were seen wearing different colored T-shirts that read “End Fossil Fuels.”

After the protesters were removed, an announcer joked with Gauff as she thanked the audience for their patience, adding that “99.99 percent of [the crowd] behaved themselves tonight.” 

Gauff went on to defeat Muchová and advance to her first US Open Singles Final, making her the youngest American player to do so in New York since Serena Williams in 2001.

“Thank you guys so much … it means a lot to me, the final, a lot to celebrate but you know, the job is not done, so hopefully you guys come back for me on Saturday,” she added as the stadium echoed with applause. 

During her post-match press conference, Gauff told reporters she supports the protesters' cause, but she would "prefer it not" happen during her match. She added that she was not "pissed at the protesters," but understood that the crowd was not happy because "it just interrupted entertainment."

"I always speak about preaching, you know, preaching about what you feel and what you believe in," Gauff continued. "It was done in a peaceful way, so I can't get too mad at it. Obviously I don't want it to happen when I'm winning up 6-4, 1-0, and I wanted the momentum to keep going. But hey, if that's what they felt they needed to do to get their voices heard, I can't really get upset at it."

Coco Gauff of the United States in action during her victory against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the Women's Singles Semi-Finals match
Coco Gauff.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Late last month, Gauff opened up to PEOPLE about her inspirations as an athlete.

“It’s still very shocking. I’m very shy,” she said during the interview, noting how it still feels like a dream to be considered a famous sports star."

"I remember I met these two girls recently and I gave them both hugs, and they both started to cry. But then I started to cry!” Gauff added of an encounter that helped her put her impact into perspective. 

The No. 6-ranked player in the world has her sights set on a Grand Slam title. 

“It would mean a lot to me,” Gauff told PEOPLE. “For me, the goal is to win. That’s the ultimate goal. Obviously, there's minor ones along the way, and I think the biggest one is trying to make sure I control the matches on my side of the court, and I think that will help me get to that ultimate goal.”

Related Articles
LSU womenâs basketball coach kim mulkey's outlandish courtside outfits
LSU Basketball's Kim Mulkey to Become Highest-Paid Women’s Basketball Coach in $32M Deal: Reports
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles on Managing Her Long-Distance Marriage with New Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘It’s Been Different’
Donna Kelceâs Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Admit They Were Kicked Out of Preschool — Travis for Throwing a Chair at His Teacher
Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka attends a forum on mental health during the 2023 US Open tennis tournament
Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Missing Tennis and Feeling ‘Lonely’ During Her Pregnancy
Daniil Medvedev of Russia cools down between games against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2023
Daniil Medvedev Says Brutal Heat at US Open Is So ‘Dangerous’ a Player ‘Is Gonna Die’
Simone Biles San Jose Gymnastics 08 27 23
Simone Biles Eyeing Paris 2024 Olympics amid Gymnastics Return: ‘That’s the Path I Would Love to Go’
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard and professor Donald H. Taylor
Duke Quarterback Denied Homework Extension After Team Upsets Clemson: ‘No Way Man’
Travis Kelce Says Sports Gave Him Confidence When He Was Struggling in School
Travis Kelce Says Sports Gave Him Confidence When He 'Wasn’t the Best Student’ in School (Exclusive)
Peyton Manning Sips Red Wine on a Giant Baguette in Anticipation for 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch Peyton Manning Prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Giant Flying Baguette — and Plenty of Wine
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons Says He 'Learned a Lot' from Watching Patrick Mahomes on 'Quarterback' (Exclusive)
Ben Shelton of the United States celebrates during his match against Francis Tiafoe of the United States in the quarter-finals of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2023
20-Year-Old Ben Shelton Upsets Frances Tiafoe to Become Youngest American Man in US Open Semifinal Since 1992
Ben Shelton of United States with his coach and father Bryan Shelton ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2023
All About Ben Shelton’s Parents, Bryan and Lisa Shelton
29 May 2014: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) in action during the 2014 Buffalo Bills OTA
Former NFL Wide Receiver Mike Williams on Life Support After Accident at Construction Site: Update
Ray-Ray McCloud, Terron Armstead, Darren Waller
NFL Players Darren Waller, Terron Armstead, Create Music for Madden Video Game for First Time Ever
Tom Brady at the premiere of "80 For Brady" ; Shedeur Sanders attend Angel Reese's 21st Birthday Celebration
Tom Brady Told Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Shedeur Sanders ‘Don’t Be Satisfied’ Following Win Over TCU
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field the team's 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Carl Nassib Announces His Retirement from the NFL After 7 Years: 'Not an Easy Decision' (Exclusive)