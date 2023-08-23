Coco Gauff on Chasing Her First Grand Slam Title at the US Open: 'The Goal Is to Win' (Exclusive)

The 19-year-old athlete opens up to PEOPLE about managing pressure, meeting her tennis idols and her secret TikTok account

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 04:10PM EDT
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts to defeating Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the womens singles final on Day 8 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 20, 2023 in Mason, Ohio
Coco Gauff. Photo:

 Robert Prange/Getty 

Coco Gauff still laughs at the idea that she’s a famous athlete.

“It’s still very shocking,” the 19-year-old tells PEOPLE. “I’m very shy.”

Even though she’s still a teenager, Gauff has spent the last half-decade adjusting to her celebrity — something that first began to sink in when she started meeting her own tennis heroes, like Roger Federer and Serena and Venus Williams, at professional tournaments when she was 15. 

“I don’t know, I don't think I'll ever get used to it because they’re my idols,” she laughs. “It’s really weird.”

But nowadays, Gauff is often the tennis player others are anxious to meet. Though, the feeling sometimes goes both ways: “I remember I met these two girls recently and I gave them both hugs, and they both started to cry. But then I started to cry!” Gauff says.

Gauff, the No. 6-ranked player in the world, spoke with PEOPLE recently through her partnership with Barilla. It’s one of the handful of major brands the humble tennis star has become the face of in recent years, highlighting just how famous she’s really become — even if it doesn’t always feel that way for Gauff.

“I don't consider myself famous or anything,” she laughs. “I'm just a person who plays tennis and people like to watch that. But off the court, I'm completely normal and I don't get why people get hyped up about me. I really don’t, truly.”

Cori Gauff of The United States celebrates victory with the trophy following the girls singles final against Caty McNally of The United States during day fourteen of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on June 9, 2018 in Paris, France
Coco Gauff.

Cameron Spencer/Getty 

The hype around the Florida native began in 2019 when she first burst onto the tennis scene at 15, taking the sport by storm. She won her first WTA tournament that October, defeating 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in the finals.

That summer she teamed with Venus Williams as a doubles partner during the Roland Garros tournament in France. In singles play, she advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon and later the third at the US Open, indicators of what was to come.

In the years since, Gauff has captured five WTA tournament championships. Three of those wins have come this season, including this month’s Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati where she took down World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

Cori Gauff of The United States runs to play a backhand in her round two match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during day four of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico on September 17, 2020 in Rome, Italy.
Coco Gauff.

Clive Brunskill/Getty

The thought that Gauff, one of the biggest names in tennis, still hasn’t captured a Grand Slam title might be head-scratching for some, although she appears poised as ever heading into the US Open next week. Capturing that elusive Grand Slam tournament win is a goal at the top of Gauff’s list, she says. But she’s trying not to put so much pressure on herself that she becomes distracted.

“For me, the most important thing is to try to minimize the moment because the moment can seem so big,” she says, adding that recently she’s tried to approach matches as “carefree” as she is in practice in order to stay loose.

“It was probably easier when I first started playing,” Gauff says. “I think I just didn't really understand the whole thing that was going on, especially in 2019 when I had that run. I didn’t understand how big of a deal it was. And I think now I do have that understanding, so sometimes I make it almost too much of a deal when it's not. So, I do find myself trying to go back to that mindset that I had, but obviously I'm a different person then than now, so it's not that easy.”

Coco Gauff of the United States poses with the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari of Greece during the women's singles final on Day 9 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 06, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Coco Gauff.

Rob Carr/Getty

Gauff has made efforts to keep herself grounded recently. The strategy has proven fruitful, too: She’s already racked up the most tournament wins (three) that she ever has in a single year. 

On the court, Gauff began working with a new coach this summer, former pro Pere Riba. And off of it, she’s made time for the things she loves outside the lines, like spending time with her younger brothers Cameron and Codey, watching her favorite anime like Hunter x Hunter and Blue Exorcist and editing her own anime.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The tennis star says she even started a secret TikTok account where she shares her artwork, to both better connect with fans and simultaneously take her mind off tennis. “Some of the people who follow me don't even know who I am,” she laughs. “They really just think I'm an editor who likes to edit anime and stuff.”

It’s a brief escape for a player who exudes as much humility as she does fierceness on the court with her tenacious serve, which she hopes to unleash at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York next week as she begins chasing down her first major tournament win.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Gauff says. “For me, the goal is to win. That’s the ultimate goal. Obviously, there's minor ones along the way, and I think the biggest one is trying to make sure I control the matches on my side of the court, and I think that will help me get to that ultimate goal.”

Related Articles
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley sits outside of the rubble of his home after an explosion in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
Titans’ Caleb Farley Speaks Out After Dad Is Killed in Home Explosion: ‘Wasn’t Supposed to Go Out Like This’
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Posts Birthday Tribute to Late NBA Star
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Says His 'Presence is Missed Every Day' in 45th Birthday Tribute
A general overview of the Grey Goose Toasts #HoneyDeuce Season at The 2017 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2017
What Is the Honey Deuce? All About the US Open Signature Cocktail
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers watches play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank Of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michael Oher 'Has Been Kept In the Dark' About His Finances, Attorneys Claim Tuohys Never Kept Track of Money
The Saint of Second Chances. (L to R) Rebecca Veeck and Mike Veeck in The Saint of Second Chances.
Mike Veeck Opens Up on 1979 White Sox Riot, His Daughter's Death in 'Saint of Second Chances' (Exclusive)
Vaness Bryant posts to Instagram for Kobe Bryant's birthday
Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe on What Would Have Been His 45th Birthday: 'Love You Always & Forever'
Caleb Williams on Expectations After the Heisman
Heisman Winner Caleb Williams Explains Why He Paints His Nails: 'Another Way of Expression' (Exclusive)
Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021
Tennessee Titans' Caleb Farley's Father Dead in Explosion at Family's Home: 'An Unimaginable Tragedy'
LeBron James and Son Bronny Leave with Drake After Rapper's Los Angeles Concert
LeBron James and Son Bronny Get the VIP Treatment with Drake at the Rapper’s Los Angeles Concert
Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, shouts out as she celebrates with her gold medal for winning the women's 100 meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023
Record-Breaking Sha’Carri Richardson Wins 100-Meter Championship: ‘She Is the Best in the World’
Reggie Chaney #32 of the Houston Cougars in action against the UCF Knights during the second half of a game at Fertitta Center on January 17, 2021 in Houston, Texas
U of Houston Basketball Player Reggie Chaney Dead at 23 After Helping Team to NCAA Final Four Last Year
Jori Jones College Hockey Player Killed in Crash.
NCAA Champion Hockey Goalie Jori Jones, 19, Dies in Car Crash During Team Trip: 'An Extraordinary Human Being'
Muhammad Ali Daughter Khaliah Ali Dating Music Executive Jason Flom
Muhammad Ali's Daughter Khaliah Ali Dating Music Executive Jason Flom: ‘The Greatest Boyfriend’ (Exclusive)
Bill Belichick Taylor Swift
Bill Belichick Praises 'Impressive' Taylor Swift for Continuing Concert Despite Rain: 'She's Tough'
Olivia Dunne Shares Bikini Photos from Vacation: 'Thereâs 104 Days of Summer Til School Comes'
Olivia Dunne Shares Bikini Photos from Vacation: 'There’s 104 Days of Summer Til School Comes'
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Richardson Is 'Not Worried About the World Anymore' as She Continues to Dominate on the Track