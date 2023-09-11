Coco Gauff Talks Viral Dancing Video from 2012 US Open, Says She'd Tell Younger Self: 'Don't Lose The Dream'

After winning the US Open on Saturday, Coco Gauff smiled as she recalled a viral video that shows her as an 8-year-old dancing in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium.



Gauff, now 19, captured her first Grand Slam title with her US Open win, completing a childhood dream she now says she maybe once thought was an impossible achievement.

After the tournament, the American tennis star was asked what she’d tell her younger self if she saw her today.



“I don't even know if that little girl, like she had the dream, but I don't know if she fully believed it,” Gauff said. “As a kid, you have so many dreams. You know, as you get older sometimes it can fiddle away. I would tell her don't lose that dream.”

Coco Gauff.

Gauff broke into professional tennis at 15 years old, advancing deep into several Grand Slam tournaments such as Wimbledon and the US Open. She then reached her first Grand Slam final last year at the French Open, but lost to Iga Swiatek.



Saturday’s win saw Gauff finally break through, confirming expectations for her believers and silencing critics – whom she thanked for adding “fuel” to her fire after the US Open on Saturday.

While speaking about the viral video of her as a kid dancing to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” at the US Open, Gauff noted that she’s had to reignite the faith in herself after years of close calls in major tournaments, such as last year’s loss to Swiatek.

“Honestly, I felt like I lost a little bit of the dream as this journey has gone [on]," Gauff said. "I would tell her don't lose the dream and keep having fun.”

Jepsen was among those who reposted the video after Gauff’s win, writing on social media: “The freaking cutest thing ever. Congratulations to our champ @Coco Gauff.”

Gauff also received congratulations from around the sports world, as well as from the likes of President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama and more.



Coco Gauff.

While speaking with reporters after the match, Gauff beamed, and said the video shows “I loved being on Ashe, whether it was in the crowd or on the court.”

And on Saturday, Gauff finally realized her dream by lifting the US Open trophy at center court.



“So, I would just tell her just keep working hard and keep believing in that dream and don't let the doubters diminish that,” Gauff said.