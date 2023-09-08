Coco Gauff Says 'Only Regret' in Her Career Will Be Never Playing Serena Williams: 'She's the GOAT'

Gauff said "I’d hope to do half of what" Serena Williams did throughout her career

Published on September 8, 2023 11:58AM EDT
Coco Gauff Says Her Only Regret After Her Career Will Be That She Couldnt Play Serena Williams
Coco Gauff and Serena Williams. Photo:

Robert Prange/Getty; Daniel Boczarski/Getty 

Coco Gauff is opening up about her dream match.

The 19-year-old tennis star spoke with ESPN on Thursday night after she became the youngest American player to reach the US Open Final since Serena Williams did in 1999, when Williams won the first Grand Slam tournament of her storied career.

Gauff was asked about “taking the torch” from the 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams and the symmetry between their tennis careers, especially after qualifying for the final round on Thursday.

“Serena is Serena,” Gauff said. “She’s the GOAT. I’d hope to do half of what she did. But I’m not gonna compare myself to her.”

Gauff said Williams, who retired after the US Open last year, is “ someone I look up to” and that “being in the same stat line as her means a lot to me.”

“She’s my idol,” Gauff continued. “The only regret I’ll have for the rest of my life is not being able to play her. There were so many tournaments where if we won an extra round and didn’t lose, I would’ve played her. But I’m still happy to just be a product of her legacy and be out here for American tennis.”

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates her victory over Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semi-final of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2023
Coco Gauff.

Frey/TPN/Getty

Gauff is now chasing down her first Grand Slam tournament win, just as Williams was in 1999.

The Florida native told PEOPLE before the US Open that “the goal is to win,” coming into the New York City tournament with momentum, winning three WTA tournament championships already this year and having knocked off the World No. 1 player Iga Swiatek last month.

Gauff said she’s been focused on managing her nerves heading into matches as of late and also began working with a new coach this summer — all in hopes of getting herself over the hump and capturing her first Grand Slam.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Gauff told PEOPLE. “For me, the goal is to win. That’s the ultimate goal. Obviously, there's minor ones along the way, and I think the biggest one is trying to make sure I control the matches on my side of the court, and I think that will help me get to that ultimate goal.”

Coco Gauff of the United States in action during her victory against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the Women's Singles Semi-Finals match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023
Coco Gauff.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty

Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova on Thursday in straight sets to advance to the finals on Saturday, where she’ll play the tournament’s No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus. It will be Gauff's second-ever Grand Slam final, following last year’s French Open loss in the final round to Swiatek.

"I play good tennis when I’m the most relaxed and I think when I played the French Open final [in 2022], I think I was too focused on the expectations, that I had to win,” Gauff told ESPN on Thursday. “Now it’s more so I’m here because I want to and I believe in myself. I don’t think I believed in myself then.”

