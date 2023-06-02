Coco Austin Shares Throwback Pic from 1995: ‘To This Day I’m Still Into Booty Shorts and Reeboks’



Coco Austin is throwing it way back. The model and reality TV star dug out a photo from her archives on Thursday, and shared it on social media.



Austin, 44, posted the picture of her 16-year-old self on Twitter and Instagram, where she wrote, “16 year old Coco😊. I loved my #reebokshoes. Actually to this day I'm still into booty shorts and reeboks..lol #thursdaythrowback.”



In the photo, Austin wears a pair of tiny red-and-white shorts with a red belt and a white crop top.



Many of her followers were quick to point out the resemblance between her younger self and her 7-year-old daughter Chanel, whom she shares with Ice-T.

Austin and Chanel love a matching moment. Last July, the mom and daughter had a twinning moment that Austin shared to Instagram. On the Fourth of July, Austin posted a carousel of photos of her and Chanel wearing matching red, white and blue dresses, and wrote, “We're always looking for an excuse to match.” “#momanddaughterduo,” she added.

Last Month, Ice-T talked about how close he is to Chanel, sharing that their bond is stronger than the ones he has with his other children, Tracy Jr., 31, with ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz, and daughter, LeTesha, 47, whom he shares with his high school girlfriend Adrienne.

"I am so much more connected to her than my other kids," he said on the That Moment with Daymond John podcast, explaining that he was "distracted" while raising his two older kids during his music career. He said his work-life balance today is more "comfortable."

"I'm in a cruise pattern. I was there when Coco was pregnant, I went to the hospital, and Chanel still sleeps in the bed with us," he shared, adding that raising Chanel with Austin "made me want to live forever."

"It made me create new goals,” he said. “It's the best gift I could ever get.”

Austin frequently shares moments from their life with Chanel on social media. In mid-May she shared that Chanel is quite the iPhone photographer.

Austin posted a series of photos of Chanel snapping her mom’s picture, and wrote on Instagram, “My personal photographer.... 😉 (I posted the actual pics she took yesterday,.go check it out).”

This past Mother’s Day, Coco shared a photo of her and Chanel on Instagram and wrote, “This gift that us mothers are given is undescribable .. There are no words just the bursting feeling of eternal love..❤️❤️‍🔥🩷 #happymothersday.”

