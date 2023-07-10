The Taylor Swift Lookalike in Drake's Viral Photo Clears the Air on the Rapper's Post

Jaime Kitt Carson, the Taylor Swift lookalike in Drake's photo, is a cocktail waitress in Chicago

Antonia DeBianchi
July 10, 2023
Drake, Instagram, cocktail server explains her viral photo with drake
Cocktail Waitress and Taylor Swift Lookalike Explains Drake's Viral Photo

Drake/ Instagram

Jaime Kitt Carson is speaking now after her viral photo with Drake.

On July 7, Drake snapped a photo with a cocktail waitress at Three Dots and a Dash in Chicago, who looks very similar to Taylor Swift. Since Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) dropped on Friday, the rapper hilariously posted the picture to his Instagram Story with a nod to the re-recorded album. 

“Congrats on the drop sis. Dialed in,” he wrote.

The photo has since received viral internet attention with fans reposting it across social media platforms. Carson, the cocktail waitress and Swift lookalike in the photo, shared a TikTok video that amassed over 100,000 likes, addressing her recent viral fame. 

“You probably don’t know me, but you’ve probably seen this picture. That’s me right there,”  she said at the start of the video. “That’s me in the photo that Drake put on his Instagram Story, so here’s what happened.”

As an employee at the Windy City hotspot, Carson said she isn't “allowed to talk to famous people,” so when she saw Drake and “his buddies” at her place of work, she kept to herself and went to the back employee area. Sure enough, she saw Drake was there too and he struck up a conversation.

"He goes, 'Congrats on the drop.' And it was the night of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) — amazing by the way, big fan. So I was like ‘thank you,’ playing along,” she recounted. “And he was like ‘You look so much like her. Do you get told that a lot?’ And yeah, I’ve been told that like every day since middle school. But it’s a big compliment because she’s gorgeous.”

The restaurant worker then recalled the moment Drake asked her for a photo together. 

 “He was like ‘We got to get a picture,’” she said. “So his friend took a picture of us, and I asked him to air drop it to me, so I thought that was the end of it. But then I saw upload it to his Instagram Story, and I was like ‘Did he just do that?’”

Carson said “things just got crazy” after that moment, adding that her phone started “blowing up” with requests interviews. She then cleared the air about any drama surrounding the photos. 

“I didn’t do any of [the interviews] because I didn’t feel like it was the right thing to do. I love Taylor, and I saw the internet thinking it could be like diss or shade, and I never took it that way. I never meant it that way,” she said of the photo with Drake. “I just thought it was a funny thing and obviously I can’t speak to his intentions, but he was super nice to me.”

Carson also said her resemblance to Swift is just a coincidence. 

“I wasn’t necessarily trying to look like Taylor in that moment. I was just working at my job. This is my normal hair color. I like red lipstick. But yeah since then things have been crazy,” she said.  

To close out the explainer post, Carson said she’s a “big Taylor fan” and finds it odd to now get recognized in public from the Her Loss rapper’s post. 

“It’s weird seeing your face everywhere as a not famous person. But since then, people have been asking for photos. They’ve been recognizing me. It is wild. Crazy times,” she said.  

Drake kicked off his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage at United Center in Chicago on Wednesday with a 40+ song setlist and theatrics.

