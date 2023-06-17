'Cobra Kai' Stars Ready for 'the Biggest, the Badass-est, Most Amazing' Final Season: 'Not Over Yet

Cobra Kai is ready to kick off its final season.

Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at a table read for the new season during Netflix's Tudum event on Saturday. Among the stars at a table read for season 6 were by Xolo Maridueña (Miguel), Tanner Buchanan (Robby), Mary Mouser (Samantha) Peyton List (Tori), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) and Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny),

The video showed the cast greeting one another as they awaited the arrival of Jacob Bertrand (Eli), who arrived 20 minutes late after William Zabka (Johnny) hilariously called him to ask if he knew when the table read was scheduled.

Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Before the read-through began, Ralph Macchio (Daniel) spoke to his castmates and expressed that it was "great to have everyone back" and that he was "so excited to be here."

"It has been an awesome long journey, but it is not over yet," added Zabka. "Season 6 is going to be the biggest, the badass-est, most amazing season of Cobra Kai yet."

While details on the final season are scant — especially with the show’s writers taking part in the ongoing WGA strike — the end of the video offered a glimpse of Gianni DeCenzo's (Demetri) lines from an upcoming episode.

Courtesy of Netflix

Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg issued a joint statement on Instagram to announce that season 6 would be the final season for the beloved series in January, calling the decision a "bittersweet" one.



"Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," they wrote. "It has enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

They noted, "Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know: Cobra Kai Never Dies."

Courtesy of Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Seasons 1 –5 of Cobra Kai are available to stream in full on Netflix.